Check out the unfolding of Rafael Ramos’ alleged racial slur case against Edenilson

The alleged case of racial slur between Rafael Ramos, from Corinthians, with Edenilson, midfielder of Internacional, continues to have its consequences. The Corinthians player, it is worth remembering, was arrested in the act on Saturday after the match and paid a bond of R$ 10,000 to be released.

Thinking about leaving you, Corinthians fan, updated on everything that happened about the case after Ramos was released in Beira-Rio so far

Rafael Ramos speaks to the press after being released in Beira-Rio

The Corinthians right-back was released in Beira-Rio at 00:35 on Sunday. Rafael Ramos talked to the press and gave his version of the facts on the spot. The Portuguese player said he had talked to Edenilson and explained that the player was confused by his accent.

Note from Corinthians

After the player’s release, Corinthians made a statement through an official note. The club confirmed having paid a bail for the Portuguese to leave the stadium and reinforced that it does not condone racism.

Ramos, it is worth remembering, was caught in the act and was heard and gave a different version of that of Edenilson. The athletes talked in the dressing room of Internacional.

Requested expertise and criminal investigation

Also on Sunday, the day after the incident, the police said they would ask for an expert to lip-read the images to evaluate the case. On this day, it is worth remembering, Corinthians trained in Porto Alegre and traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where they face Boca Juniors for Libertadores. Ramos continued with the cast even without being registered in the competition.

In the police’s assessment, there are clear indications that Ramos committed the crime. The legal deadline for completing investigations is 30 days, but the trend is for the police investigation to be completed this week. When that happens, he will be sent to justice.

From there, the Public Prosecutor’s Office takes over the case, which may or may not accept the complaint. If accepted, those involved may be invited to give further testimonies.

Custody hearing in Rio Grande do Sul

The Justice of Rio Grande do Sul held a custody hearing for Rafael Ramos on Sunday. The player is with the club in Argentina and was not present at the hearing. The absence was accepted by the competent authorities. The player was represented by his lawyer.

The custody hearing takes place with people caught in the act. It reports the conditions in which the arrest was made, pointing out any irregularities.

In a statement, Corinthians said that “Rafael Ramos was dismissed by the judge from the custody hearing through a petition presented by the lawyer representing him. The hearing would have the purpose of verifying that all the athlete’s rights and guarantees were respected at the police station; the lawyer the petition and this was granted by the judge”.

STJD prosecutor requests opening of investigation

On Monday night, the Attorney General’s Office of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) requested the opening of an investigation to investigate the case. If the investigation is granted, it will be up to the president of the STJD, Otávio Noronha, to select the auditor – who will have 15 days to complete the investigation. The term, however, is extendable for any period.

If Rafael Ramos is punished, the athlete can be suspended for five to ten matches and still pay a fine of R$100 to R$100,000.

remember the case

Also on Saturday, it is worth remembering, Roberto de Andrade, Vítor Pereira and the president of Internacional spoke about the matter. Corinthians said they trusted Rafael Ramos’ word, but Pereira avoided saying that Edenilson was lying. The gaucho representative said that Edenilson talked to Ramos in the locker room, but he did not accept the justifications and made a police report.

The case was reported in a summary by referee Bráulio da Silva Machado. The professional stated that no member of the refereeing team could “hear or perceive any of the words mentioned” by the players. Rafael Ramos left the stadium at dawn from Saturday to Sunday and talked to the press. The Corinthians fan explained his version of events. Edenilson, on the other hand, spoke on social media.

