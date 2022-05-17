Health

Check the flu and measles vaccination schedule for this Tuesday in Varginha

Second stage of the National Influenza and Measles Vaccination Campaign in Varginha. In this second stage, children aged between 6 months and under 5 years old and the public of priority groups will be vaccinated until June 3rd.

Children need to receive, in addition to the vaccine against Influenza, the immunizing agent against Measles. There is no need to comply with an interval for the application of doses, and both doses can be administered on the same day.

Check out the priority group in this second phase:

  • pregnant women;

  • puerperal women;

  • Teachers from public and private schools;

  • People with non-communicable chronic diseases and other special clinical conditions;

  • Persons with permanent disabilities;

  • Professionals from the security and rescue forces and the armed forces;

  • truck drivers;

  • Workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers;

  • Port workers;

  • Prison system officials;

  • Adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures;

  • People deprived of liberty.

Check the vaccination schedule:

