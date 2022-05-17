China rises and is now the second country selling the most electric cars in Europe

Electric cars made in China occupy the second position on the list of best sellers in Europe, according to a survey released on Tuesday (17) by InsideEVs. According to the survey, the models produced in the country represented 15% of the BEVs that circulate in the Old World, being only behind Germany.

The jump in Asian products was significant. In a three-year period (2019 to 2022), the percentage of Chinese trams in Europe jumped from 0.5% to 14.7%. Meanwhile, German models rose from 17.3% to 19.7%, while the United States, once leaders in the ranking, no longer appears among the top three, and France dropped from 21.4% in 2020 to 11.4% share in 2021.

publicity

Origin of electric cars sold in Europe, 2019 to 2022 (InsideEVs/Reproduction)

Currently, around 1.2 million electric passenger cars transit Europe – and of this total, more than 175,000 were manufactured in China. Not all, however, are sold under a Chinese brand, as a good portion are Western automakers such as BMW and Tesla selling domestically produced cars.

In 2019, only the British MG, owned by the Chinese group Saic, sold 1,738 electric cars manufactured in the largest country in Asia. The following year, even in the worst phase of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe, MG’s volume rose to 13,000 – an increase of more than 600%. This also coincided with the debut of Polestar (owned by Chinese Geely, which now also owns Volvo) on the continent, which increased the number of models sold to 25,507 in 2020.

China’s best-selling cars in Europe in 2021 (InsideEVs/Reproduction)

Qualitative gap for Japan/Korea and the West almost non-existent

The exponential growth of manufacturing in China is due to the country’s ability to narrow its quality gap with Western countries and neighboring Japan and South Korea. Today, the main automakers in the world, such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla, have factories in the country. Globalization has also made the manufacturing process standardized across the world — a Polestar 2 produced in Zhejiang is no different from one produced in Stockholm.

The prejudice around “things made in China”, as the 2010s went by and Chinese cars gained ground, was deflated to the point of making it almost a mirror of another era.

This should just be the beginning. Unlike the combustion car market, in which the West still has an advantage, China is better positioned to take over the electric sector, to the point where the Ministry of Industry and Technology itself is concerned about the level of market competition. in the country. Soon, brands such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and Honda should also start selling their electric cars made in China and the number of local models circulating not only in Europe but in the world should increase even more.

Main image credit: Polestar/Disclosure

Read more:

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!