Colonel dribbles censorship on Russian TV and makes an honest analysis of the war

Russian troops in Azovstal, Ukraine (Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

Retired Russian soldier circumvented TV censorship and criticized the country’s stance on state channel

According to Mikhail Khodaryonok, Russia is isolating itself and losing with the war in Ukraine

Khodaryonok is a retired military man and graduated from an elite Russian academy.

A Russian military evaded censorship and made an analysis of the situation in the war between Russia and Ukraine. On a Russian state television channel, the man said that the invasion should still considerably worsen the situation in Russia, due to the isolation.

Mikhail Khodaryonok, retired military, was on the program “60 minutes”, on channel Rossiya-1. The presenter is Olga Skabeyeva, known for her stance in favor of the government of Vladimir Putin. Even so, the colonel stated that one should not “swallow sedatives in the form of information”.

“The situation, frankly speaking, is going to get worse for us,” he declared. “The desire to defend the motherland really exists in Ukraine and they intend to fight to the end.” According to Khodaryonok, Ukraine can mobilize around one million troops.

Russia has been the target of sanctions from several countries, such as the United States, and also from economic blocs, such as the European Union. According to the military, the country needs to face reality.

“The main thing in our field is to have a sense of political-military realism: if you go beyond that, the reality of history will hit you so hard that you won’t know what hit you. Don’t point rockets towards Finland for God’s sake… That just looks really funny.”

For Mikhail Khodaryonok, Russia is isolated on the international stage. According to Reuters, the soldier is a columnist for the newspaper Gazeta.ru and is a graduate of an elite Russian military academy. Before the invasion of Ukraine, Khodaryonok had declared that the war would not serve Russian national interests.