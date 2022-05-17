Corinthians confirms lineup to face Boca Juniors; see the starting lineup

The wait is over and Corinthians is finally officially scheduled to face Boca Juniors, at Bombonera, for Libertadores. The ball rolls later, at 21:30, and coach Vítor Pereira has already decided who will take the field.

Still having to deal with the absence of Fagner and João Pedro, and without being able to count on Rafael Ramos, who was not registered, Timão will have an improvisation on the right side. Besides them, Luan and Paulinho are also absent.

Thus, Corinthians goes to the field with Cássio, Robson Bambu, João Victor, Raul Gustavo, Lucas Piton, Du Queiroz, Maycon, Fábio Santos, Gustavo Mosquito, Willian and Jô.

In addition to different names, the tendency is for the team to also have a different tactical disposition. Piton and Fábio Santos should have more freedom to advance to the attack, leaving the trio formed by Bambu, João Victor and Raul in the defense.

On the bench, the Corinthians coach has Matheus Donelli, Gil, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes, Giuliano, Junior Moraes, Cantillo, Bruno Melo, Adson, Roni, Mantuan and Xavier.

Boca Juniors, meanwhile, start the game with Rossi, Advíncula, Zambrano, Izquierdoz, Fabra, Pool Fernández, Varela, Óscar Romero, Zeballos, Salvio and Benedetto.

Timão also needs to be smart about yellow cards. On the field, João Victor and Raul Gustavo are suspended and, in case of a new warning, they are missing in the team’s last commitment in the group stage. Coach Vítor Pereira also has two warnings accumulated.

If they leave the field tonight with the victory, Corinthians is already guaranteed classification for the next stage of the tournament. In this scenario, Timão would face Always Ready on the 26th, a Thursday, without the mathematical need to win.

