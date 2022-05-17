Corinthians has five embezzlement and three pending to face Boca Juniors this Tuesday

Corinthians faces Boca Juniors this Tuesday, from 9:30 pm, at Bombonera, for the group stage of Libertadores. For this match, coach Vítor Pereira has five absences and three pending.

Who needs to redouble attention are the defenders john victor and Raul Gustavo and coach Vítor Pereira. The three have two yellow cards each. Thus, if any of them receive one more, the warned will be out of the duel against Always Ready, at Neo Química Arena, valid for the last round of the group stage.

Timão arrives for the game with the same related of the last confrontation played, against Internacional, for the Brazilian Championship. That’s because the group traveled directly from Porto Alegre to Argentina – see the possible team for tonight.

However, three players cannot be used by Vítor Pereira, as they are not registered for the continental tournament. These are the right-back Rafael Ramos, and the young Giovane and Wesley.

Out of the list, the Parque São Jorge team still has some absences due to physical reasons. Are they: Fagner (with sprained right ankle), João Pedro (with discomfort in the posterior muscle of the right thigh), midfielders luan (left hip pain) Paulinho (injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee) and Guilherme Vicentini (outside by technical option).

In addition to those mentioned above, 13 youngsters from the basic categories were registered, but were not listed by the Portuguese coach. Compared to the last Libertadores duel, the novelties in the related list are: Carlos Miguel, Robert Renan and Felipe Augusto.

Check out the related list for the trip to Buenos Aires

goalkeepers: Carlos Miguel, Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli

Carlos Miguel, Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli Sides: Bruno Melo, Fabio Santos, Lucas Piton and Rafael Ramos*

Bruno Melo, Fabio Santos, Lucas Piton and Rafael Ramos* Defenders: Gil, João Victor, Raul Gustavo, Robert and Robson

Gil, João Victor, Raul Gustavo, Robert and Robson Midfielders: Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Maycon, Renato Augusto, Roni, Willian and Xavier

Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Maycon, Renato Augusto, Roni, Willian and Xavier Attackers: Addison, Giovanni*Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva, Jô, Róger Guedes, Felipe, Júnior Moraes and Wesley*

* not registered in Libertadores.

