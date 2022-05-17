Corinthians removes rival color from LGBTQIA+ flag in publication against homophobia; see post

Corinthians moved its social networks this Tuesday for an important debate. The Parque São Jorge team made a publication for the International Day to Combat Homophobia. The publication, however, drew attention for another fact.

“Brazil is the country that kills the most LGBTQIA+ people. Respect those who just want to live”, Timão wrote in the publication – see below. The post contains the LGBTQIA+ flag, but the club deleted the green color. The act is generating debate on the networks.

Institutionally, Corinthians does not use the color green because the tone represents its biggest rival, Palmeiras. In the LGBTQIA+ flag, each tone has a meaning. The red color symbolizes life; while orange heals or health. Yellow, on the other hand, is sunlight; green, nature; blue, art and, finally, lilac, represents the spirit.

The 17th of May marks the International Day to Combat Homophobia. The date has been celebrated since 2010. Discrimination based on sexual orientation is a crime and is still very present in society, including in football stadiums.

The STJD decided, in 2019, to penalize clubs for fans to practice homophobic chants inside stadiums. Punishments range from a cash fine to loss of points.

Brazil is the country with the highest rate of violent deaths of LGBTQIA+ people worldwide. According to a survey carried out by Grupo Gay da Bahia (GGB), in partnership with the National LGBTI+ Alliance, there were 276 homicides and 24 suicides in the last year. The country records one death every 29 hours.

