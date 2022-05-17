Covid-19: DF exceeds 700 thousand infected | Federal District

The Federal District registered 547 new cases known from Covid-19 and more 2 deaths by the disease, this Tuesday (17). The deaths, according to the DF Health Department (SES-DF), occurred in jJuly 2021 and February 2022 (see more below) .

all in all, 700,122 people were infected by the new coronavirus, in Brasilia, since the beginning of the pandemic and 11,674 died. According to the folder, 98% of patients are recovered.

COVID-19: ‘Relaxation with a pandemic makes contamination increase in the DF’, says researcher at UnB

The transmission rate, on Tuesday, was at 1.33. The number indicates that each 100 infected people can transmit the disease to others 133, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). On Monday (16), the index was in 1.34 (see more below).

Check the transmission rate of Covid-19 in Brasília between April and May:

April 25: 0.82

April 26: 0.81

April 27: 0.82

April 28: 0.82

April 29: 0.84

May 2: 0.92

May 3: 0.95

May 4: 0.96

May 5: 0.99

May 6: 1.01

May 9: 1.12

May 10: 1.16

May 11: 1.22

May 12: 1.26

May 13: 1.30

May 16: 1.34

May 17: 1.33

Among the dead, since the beginning of the pandemic, in Brasília, 10,661 lived in the federal capital and 1,013 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.

Dates of deaths released this Tuesday (17):

July 12, 2021: 1

February 24, 2022: 1

Águas Claras: 1

Southwest/Octagonal: 1

Until 16:25 this Tuesday (17), the occupancy rate of ICU beds for patients with Covid in the public network was in 51.35%. Of the total of 37 beds, 19 were occupied and 18 were available.

In the private network, until 11:55 am, 50.93% of the vacancies were occupied. Of the total of 136 beds, 56 were used, 54 were vacant and 26 were blocked. The data are the same as of Monday (16).

THE Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in DF. Until this Tuesday, 81,935 people tested positive and 850 died from the disease. in second place is Ceilândia, with 68,928 infections and 1,763 lives lost.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Tuesday:

2 of 2 Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on May 17, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on May 17, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction