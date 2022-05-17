Covid-19: ‘Relaxation with a pandemic makes contamination increase in the DF’, says researcher at UnB | Federal District

COVID-19: in 20 days, transmission rate increases by 65% ​​in DF

in 20 days, transmission rate increases by 65% ​​in DF VACCINATION: where to get vaccinated against flu, Covid and measles until Friday (20), in DF

According to Tarcísio Rocha Filho, researcher at the Center for High Strategic Studies for Development, at the University of Brasília (UnB), “relaxation” in relation to the pandemic may be the reason for this increase. For him, “the end of the pandemic was decreed too soon”.

“Almost no one wears a mask anymore, and the virus continues to circulate a lot. There was a false message that the pandemic is over, and people accepted it, as there is great fatigue after two years of pandemic”, says the researcher from UnB.

Tarcísio da Rocha Filho understands that the government was hasty in relaxing the protection measures, after the number of cases decreased and points out that Brasília may experience a new wave of the pandemic (learn more below).

“What we had was a less serious moment. But, with the general carelessness, including by the authorities, the number of cases of Covid-19 started to grow again”.

Who should continue to wear a mask against Covid-19 even with the end of mandatory?

‘New wave’, immunity and warning about children

To Tarcísio Rocha Filho, the DF may already be facing a new wave of Covid-19. However, according to him, with vaccination, the degree of immunity of people increasesor and the effects of the disease should be less severe, as occurred in other countries.

“I believe that we can have a new wave, but with much lower mortality. But the sequelae can be serious, even in mild cases. So, even so, it is important to maintain care”, says the researcher.

For him, it is still necessary to be alert in relation to children. “I am very concerned about children, who have not yet been vaccinated. These will be particularly exposed. As well as adults who do not have the complete vaccination”, says the professor at UnB.

2 of 2 Vaccination against Covid-19 in children in DF — Photo: Sandro Araújo/Agência Saúde do DF Vaccination against Covid-19 in children in the DF — Photo: Sandro Araújo/Agência Saúde do DF

For infectologist Ana Helena Germóglio, even with the increase in the transmission rate, the DF still experiences a “tranquility” in relation to Covid-19. The reason is immunization.

“We may have an increase, now, in the transmission rate, but without, necessarily, an increase in the number of severe cases. But it is worrying because the greater the transmission, the greater the risk of developing a new variant of the disease”, he says. the doctor.

According to the infectologist, It is important that those who have not yet completed the vaccination against Covid-19 are immunized. “Many people still haven’t taken the booster dose. Sometimes even due to lack of attention with the return dates. But this is a disease that can cause many symptoms and is highly transmissible, so it’s important to be up to date with vaccinations”, alert.

Covid-19 transmission rate in DF

Check out the increase in the transmission rate of Covid-19 in Brasília, in the last 20 days:

April 25: 0.82

April 26: 0.81

April 27: 0.82

April 28: 0.82

April 29: 0.84

May 2: 0.92

May 3: 0.95

May 4: 0.96

May 5: 0.99

May 6: 1.01

May 9: 1.12

May 10: 1.16

May 11: 1.22

May 12: 1.26

May 13: 1.30

May 16: 1.34

Vaccination against Covid-19 in DF

According to data from the Health Department (SES-DF), 84.44% of the population of the Federal District has already been immunized with at least the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. From the start of immunization, in January 2021, until Monday (16), 6,216,243 vaccines were applied in Brasilia:

2,510,671 people took the first dose

people took the first dose 2,343,777 people took the second dose

people took the second dose 60,195 people took the single dose

people took the single dose 1,191,595 people took the booster dose

people took the booster dose 98,130 took a second booster dose

took a second booster dose 11,875 people took the extra dose (immunosuppressed)