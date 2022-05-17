Covid: 98.8% of adults in SP have already been vaccinated or had contact with the coronavirus – Saúde

Among the more than 9 million adult inhabitants of the city of Sao Paulo98.8% have antibodies against SARS-CoV-2causing the Covid-19the result of having come into contact with the virus, of having been vaccinated, or both, points to the last phase of the SoroEpi MSP research, released this Tuesday, 17. Two years after the first case of the disease in the capital of São Paulo, practically all the population over 18 is already at least partially immunized.

SoroEpi MSP is a seroprevalence monitoring project that brings together scientists from institutions such as the University of São Paulo (USP) and the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp). The health survey is funded by Instituto Semeia, Laboratório Fleury, Ipec (formerly Ibope) and Instituto Todos pela Saúde (ITpS).

According to the survey, 79.1% of the adult population has antibodies against the Sars-CoV-2 nucleoprotein, which indicates that they came into contact with the virus – whether they developed the disease or not. In relation to the approximately 2 million cases officially registered in the city, the survey points out that the total number of infected since 2020 is almost four times greater. In relation to the previous stage of the study, this represents an increase of 26.3%.

The analysis also showed that 96.3% of the adult population have neutralizing antibodies – capable of blocking the entry of the virus into cells and the result of vaccination. Compared to September 2021, the increase was 14.5%. In the same period, the unvaccinated population decreased from 4.1% to 1.8%. “We are entering a phase where the important thing is to continue vaccinating. The risk is to stop immunizing, which is the big problem with other diseases”, says the biologist and columnist for the Estadão Fernando Reinachwhich participates in the project.

Of the participants in this phase of the research, 98.2% reported having taken at least the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19, 91% said they had received two or three doses of the immunizing agent. Nucleoprotein or neutralizing antibodies were found in virtually all of these individuals.

Research has already pointed to the risk of new variants

Recent research by the University of São Paulo (USP) and the Syrian-Lebanese Hospitalhowever, points out that new variants of the coronavirus capable of evading the immune system and more transmissible should emerge in the coming months.Published in the journal virusthe study warns that this is a high probability and increases with the large circulation of the coronavirus – provided by the resumption of social contact – and it is not possible to say that the lower lethality presented by Ômicron should be maintained.

For the infectologist of Fleury Medicine and Health and Unifesp, Celso Granato, the results of the prevalence cannot serve to stop the population from protecting itself. “The great advantage of the vaccine is that it modulates the expression of the disease”, he says. He recalls that although the use of masks is no longer mandatory, the pandemic is not over. “130, 140 people still die every day in the country.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 664 thousand people have died in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of infected exceeds 30 million. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by EstadãoG1, The globeExtra, Folha de S. Paulo and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 29.7 million people have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

The collection of SoroEpi MSP samples was carried out between March 31 and April 9, when 1,917,503 positive cases of infections and 42,120 deaths had been registered in São Paulo. 936 people were interviewed.

The researchers divided the city into two strata: with the highest and lowest average income, each of which corresponds to about half of the municipality’s adult population. The frequency of people with antibodies against nucleoprotein in the poorest neighborhoods was higher than that observed in the richest areas, totaling 84.7% and 72.9% respectively. This difference was not observed in the seroprevalence of neutralizing antibodies.

In other words, the poorest were infected more in the city than the richest. Regarding vaccination, the rates are similar between the two strata.