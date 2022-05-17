CPH Flames eliminates Imperial and ends the dream of the Brazilian team at PGL Major Antwerp 2022 | DRAFT5

WELL, IMPERIAL! THE Imperial is eliminated from PGL Major Antwerp 2022. The Brazilian team fell to the CPH Flames this Tuesday (17th), they lost 2-0 and had the Major’s dream interrupted again by Danes, who are going to the knockout stage of the championship. The playoffs start on Thursday (19) and end on Sunday (22) to define the champion. To stay up to date with the draw, results and everything about the competition, visit the tournament page at DRAFT5. Photograph: João Ferreira / PGL

CPH IMPERIAL ANNIHILATES IN HELL THE Imperial chose the Hell to open the MD3 series, but the CPH showed a lot of knowledge of the style of play adopted by the Brazilian team. The Danes won the pistol, controlled the forced and got the better of the first armed to open 5 to 0. the commanders of falleN had many difficulties in mastering the map and were always contained by the late grenades of the CPH, which had good readings, reinforced the attack sites and managed to stop the known slow attacks of the Brazilians. With a lot of difficulty adding two points in a row and having the economy always unfavorable, Imperial only added two points of TR. In the reversal of sides, CPH won the pistol, controlled the forced and closed the game at 16 to 2.

VERTIGO DECIDED ON EXTENSION CPH chose the vertigo to try to close the series and Imperial once again showed great difficulty. The Brazilian team started the game badly, losing the pistol and not being able to dominate the main points of the scenario on the CT side. In addition, CPH again prevented Imperial from accumulating a sequence of points, undermined the Brazilian economy and ended the first half winning 9-6. The Brazilian team still won the pistol and the opponent’s echo round to make it 9-8. However, CPH once again dominated the game in the armed rounds, quietly won the fights on the ramp and extended the advantage. Imperial didn’t give up, it started to dominate the spaces of the map and make the defense uncomfortable. With a lot of aim and good executions, the Brazilian team came to turn the match between 15 and 14, but did not close the map and went to overtime. After two extensions, CPH managed to score more than TR and close the account at 22 to 18.