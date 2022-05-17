crimes involving tools increased by more than 200% in São Paulo

In the first quarter of 2022, there were three times as many incidents involving Pix as there were last year.

According to CNN Brasil, which had access to data under the access to information law, in the first three months of this year alone, 1,271 complaints of unauthorized transactions with Pix were made against 387 in the same period in 2021, representing a total increase of 228, 4%.

Cashback makes consumers spend up to 5 times more

Increase in cell phone theft

Linked to the increase in crimes involving Pix, there was also a 6% increase in the number of cell phone thefts in São Paulo, totaling 60,828 occurrences between January and February alone.

According to experts, it is important for users to take precautions regarding application passwords, especially banking applications and cell phone screen locks.

One of the measures to be taken to ensure your security is to activate two-step authentication and use “coffin” tools, which are applications that protect others through passwords.

1 billion transactions via Pix in March

Launched in November 2020, Pix is ​​an instant payment method that has gained space among Brazilians, whether consumers or retailers, for its ease and practicality, operating 24 hours a day and without charging additional fees.

On May 6, the tool reached the record of transactions in a single day, reaching 73.2 million. In March, more than 1.6 billion transactions were carried out via Pix.

Pix insurance

In order to prevent crimes involving Pix, some banks have offered insurance covering up to R$30,000.

Credit card payments increase by 42%

THE Santander it’s the Bradesco, since 2021 they started to offer “Seguro Pix”, just as Itaú recently launched the service. Mercado Pago also already offers this type of insurance.

Insurance Pix works in a simple way and the same as other insurances. The customer pays a fee between BRL 3.50 and BRL 15.90 per month and is guaranteed to be able to activate Pix Insurance when necessary.

Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil are still studying the implementation of insurance for the instant payment system.

Insurance Pix indemnity has a minimum value of R$ 1,500.00 and can reach R$ 30,00.00, and currently, Itaú is the institution that offers the highest indemnity.

Income Tax Refund will be in 5 lots; see when receive

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com