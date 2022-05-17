Cruzeiro extends contract with midfielder Adriano until 2024 | cruise

After a few months of negotiation, Cruzeiro and Adriano reached an agreement. Raposa confirmed the extension of the bond until the end of 2024, on Tuesday afternoon.

Behind-the-scenes leadership has warning of obstacle, message of ambition and joy from the new dad

The Minas Gerais club, in the next few hours, should make the official announcement of the contractual expansion. The midfielder is one of the promises of the base in recent years and who managed to establish himself in the professional.

In the agreement, the player discussed financial issues he had with Fox. And he got a detail right in the first year of the contract: he kept his current salary due to Cruzeiro’s financial moment.

Adriano even advanced in conversations in February with Cruzeiro. He asked that the new contract be with the SAF, which ended up blocking the negotiation, due to the fact that Ronaldo had not yet signed the definitive acquisition, which happened a short time ago.

Adriano could, from July, sign a pre-contract with another club, since the current link with Raposa runs until the end of the year. Cruzeiro showed interest in the renewal and presented a proposal for expansion for another three seasons at the beginning of the year.

In April, negotiations came to a standstill amid the proximity of Adriano being able to sign a pre-contract. However, with the acquisition of Ronaldo, conversations have recently resumed, and the verbal agreement has been made in recent days.

The player started to be used effectively in the Cruzeiro professional from 2020. In all, he has 80 games, 12 of which in the current season. He scored two goals.

