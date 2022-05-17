Cruzeiro’s recovery comes from up-to-date salaries and Ronaldo’s management, says team captain | cruise

Cruzeiro is enjoying the best moment since the club’s relegation, in 2019. For the first time in three years, the team is in the lead of Série B and in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

The team lives an era of stability on and off the pitch and sees the fans filling the stadiums again. For the defender and captain of the team Eduardo Brock, the good phase of Cruzeiro has a name and surname: Ronaldo Nazário.

In an interview with 98 Esportes, Brock said that Ronaldo Fenômeno’s team applied a “general overhaul at the club”, which involves not only the financial side, but also the work philosophy.

– Last year, we all know the difficulties that Cruzeiro had in fulfilling its commitments, not only with athletes, but employees and their collaborators as well. And of course that even gets in the way on the field, because you don’t have peace of mind to work. I think this is one of the factors that harmed Cruzeiro – says the defender.

– This is the merit and fruits of Ronaldo’s team, which are extremely professional and also charge a lot from us- I think that (the change) starts with the external organization, from the moment Ronaldo’s team takes over. It’s a complete change in every aspect, a general overhaul of the club – added the defender.

“We are in a very big evolution, each one personally and also as a team, as a group, as a club. The work of inclusion in the club is very big. Not only players, but also employees, everyone participates a lot in everything, I think this is very different” – Eduardo Brock

After beating Náutico 1-0 this Sunday, Cruzeiro reached a streak of five straight wins, four in Série B and one in the Copa do Brasil. In the season, Raposa has 17 wins, six defeats and two draws, in 25 games. Brock attributes the results to the synergy between the players, coach Paulo Pezzolano and the crowd.

“It is gratifying to see Cruzeiro totally different, in another form, a totally positive club that is generating a positive result as well”.

– Paulo and the coaching staff are extremely professional, who do a fantastic job. We are doing a fantastic job and the group of players is knowing how to buy Paulo’s idea and managing to reproduce and transform it into a result. This brings the confidence of the fan who today has been making a difference not only at home, but abroad as well – concludes Brock.