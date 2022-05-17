Discover 9 foods that help boost your mood

The power of food is something really amazing. The proper foods are able to considerably improve the health of the organism.

They can even help regulate the performance of the various hormones produced by the body. That is, the effects can be physically seen, but not only. It can improve and increase the good mood and feelings of anxiety, depression and several other symptoms.

It is worth emphasizing that it is not about curing mental pathologies, but about giving more comfort to daily life. After all, having a good-humored day is essential to living well, even if this is not something commonplace. Studies show that happier people tend to have far fewer health problems and illness.

Foods That Boost Your Mood

The list below contains some foods that have the power to improve the mood of those who consume them. As always, this consumption should be done in moderation and responsibility. Also, any symptoms of deep sadness should always be taken to a medical specialist or healthcare professional. So these foods are just suggestions that help improve stress levels and others.

1 – Milk

Milk has a high content of vitamin D, a substance responsible for improving mood and mood. Make moderate consumption of food.

2 – Strawberry

Strawberry has a lot of vitamin C, in addition to being considered an aphrodisiac food. Fact is that it helps protect endorphin, which is the hormone related to the feeling of well-being and euphoria.

3 – Nuts

Rich in tryptophan, walnuts stimulate the production of serotonin and help “regulate” emotions. Plus, it’s a great food for brain health.

4 – Egg

Another tryptophan-rich ingredient, the egg also helps improve your daily mood. Give preference to egg preparations without the use of oil.

5 – Peru

Finally, turkey follows the same logic presented in nuts and eggs. It is also rich in tryptophan content.

6 – Very bitter chocolate

The list starts well and with chocolate flavor. Cocoa is famous for being present in chocolates with more than 70% bitterness content. Thus, the food will be a great source of iron, magnesium, caffeine, serotonin and alkaloids.

7 – Nuts

Even the shape of walnuts resembles the shape of the brain, right? Although it’s a coincidence, walnuts are great nutrients for the central nervous system. They are rich in omega 3 and protect against the action of free radicals.

8 – Granola

An extremely nutritious food is granola. As long as you buy it without the presence of sugar, it is a mix of grains, cereals and seeds capable of giving a boost to the mind. With a low glycemic index, few foods provide as much energy as granola.

9 – Green foods

Broccoli, spinach, watercress and escarole are rich in vitamin B12 and nutrients that work to improve the central nervous system.