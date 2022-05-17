Disney believes ‘Avatar 2’ will reinvigorate public interest in 3D movies

THE disney believes that ‘Avatar 2’ will reinvigorate public interest in 3D movies, after the technology has fallen out of favor in major productions.

talking to the The Hollywood Reporterthe head of global film distribution at disney, Tony Chamberssays that James Cameron’s film will not only reinvigorate audiences’ interest in 3D movies, it will also make them go to theaters for a movie-watching experience.

“In an age where people are used to staying at home and watching streaming content, anything that encourages them to go to theaters should be positive for us and the industry at large. It’s all about the experience. If it’s done right, people will leave again and again. The message is not for them to see ‘Avatar 2’ for the 3D, but for the experience.” – It says chambers.

The film’s producer, Jon Landau, also speaks in this regard, and asks for help from film exhibitors to support them in this campaign to bring people back to theaters.

“We believe that 3D creates a more immersive experience in our storytelling. We don’t use 3D as a world coming off the screen. We use it as a canvas of the world. We need the movie screening community to support this, and understand that we are competing with different technologies than what is in people’s homes.” – It says landau.

Avatar hit theaters in 2009 and, despite its astronomical success, it took almost a decade to develop the sequels.

Avatar: The Way of Water has direction of James Cameron and is slated to debut on December 15th.

The cast has Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Cliff Curtis, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi and David Thewlis.

According to a report by the BBCthe other sequels will have their respective titles Avatar – The Seed bearer (Avatar: Seed Bearer), Avatar – The Tulkun Rider (Avatar: The Knight of Tulkun) and Avatar – The Quest for Eywa (Avatar: The Search for Eywa).