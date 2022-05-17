Dollar closes below R$5, down 2.15%; High 5th amendment bag

The dollar amended, on Tuesday (17), its fourth devaluation, this time at a low of 2.15% and at R$ 4.943 on sale. Thus, the exchange rate returned to R$4 after almost two weeks — the last time had been on May 4, when it closed at R$4.903.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), rose 0.51% and closed the trading session at 108,789.33 points. This is the fifth day in a row that the index has risen.

The move follows the trend of currency devaluation abroad, while investors monitor the possibility of easing restrictions to combat covid-19 in China.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

External scenario is the main factor

Fernando Bergallo, director of operations at foreign exchange advisory FB Capital, told Reuters that asset movements before the market opened already indicated “clear risk-inclined movement, I think the main driver is the external scenario”.

He highlighted the news about the spread of covid-19 in China, which was showing signs of cooling off. Shanghai, for example, reached the expected milestone of three consecutive days with no new cases of covid-19 outside the quarantine zones on Tuesday.

This achievement usually means a “zero covid” status for Chinese cities and the beginning of the lifting of restrictions to combat the disease.

International markets had suffered in recent weeks on fears that lockdowns in the world’s second-largest economy would lead to a global economic slowdown.

Putting a lid on those fears for now, data from Tuesday showed that eurozone GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth was stronger than previously expected in the first quarter.

The real had already benefited greatly in the first quarter due to the environment of high domestic interest rates —which tends to attract funds to the fixed income market— and the soaring prices of several commodities in the international market.

The Selic rate is currently at 12.75% per annum.

*With Reuters