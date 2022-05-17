Business

Dollar has the biggest drop since August 2021 and closes below BRL 5

Real was the currency that appreciated the most in the world this Tuesday; internal and external reasons help

Dollar has been rising sharply against the Brazilian real in recent weeks

THE dollar had a significant drop this Tuesday, 17: against the real, the American currency devalued 2.14% and closed the day quoted at R$ 4.94, the highest since August 25, 2021, when it fell 2.25%. The reasons for the drop are good news, both internally and externally. In Brazil, FGV released the GDP Monitor, which points to a 1.5% growth in activity in the first quarter of this year, compared to the last half of last year and a relief in inflation. Abroad, there is a slowdown in cases of Covid-19 in China, with the possibility of lockdowns ending soon and good numbers on economic activity in the United States and Europe, which encouraged investors to seek riskier assets, including investing in emerging economies such as Brazil. In addition, the chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed), the Central Bank of the United States, Jerome Powell, said that the pace of interest rate hikes could accelerate if there is no response in the fall of inflation, although he showed confidence in a scenario where major problems are avoided.

