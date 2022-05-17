Elderly woman has serious injuries to her face after being attacked by a rat

Diana Kirk, 76, had to be rushed to a hospital in Bingham, England, with serious injuries to her face. She would have been attacked by a rat while she was sleeping. The case took place on May 9. The information is from the Extra newspaper.

The woman has a brain problem and, as a result, is cared for by her husband, John Kirk, 85, and a care team that goes to her home.















The man reported that at dawn on the 9th he felt something rub against his feet. As dark as it was, he could see that it was a large rodent.

Then he saw that it was a rat. The man fell asleep, and when he woke up to check on his wife, he noticed the injuries on her face and called an ambulance.

“I’ve never seen anything like the injuries she had. It was absolutely wild. I went and knocked on the door of the young woman who lives across the road, as she also always wakes up early and so she helped. They took Diana to the Queen’s Medical Center and she came back Thursday night. There were scratches on his face, on his neck, on his hands. The rat tried to gnaw through her bone. There was blood everywhere,” she told Nottinghamshire Live.

The next morning, the rat turned up dead in a trap.

Attention: Strong image