Eletrobras (ELET3 ELET6) profits BRL 2.716 billion in the 1st quarter, up 69%

Eletrobras’ net income (ELET3;ELET6) reached R$ 2.716 billion in the first three months of the year, an increase of 69% compared to the same period in 2021.

The 1Q22 result was driven by the company’s financial performance, highlighting the positive effect of the exchange rate variation and the 12% increase in gross revenue.

IFRS earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell 2.7% in 1Q22, totaling R$3.752 billion.

The Ebitda margin reached 41% in the first quarter of 2022, a decline of 6.1 pp year-on-year.

Net revenue totaled BRL 9.181 billion between January and March this year, up 12% compared to the same period in 2021, influenced by the better performance in bilateral contracts and by the readjustment of transmission revenues.

The net financial result was positive by R$478.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, reversing financial losses of R$583.7 million in the same stage of 2021.

Gross profit reached BRL 5.486 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to BRL 5.269 billion in the same period in 2021.

General and administrative expenses totaled BRL 3.052 billion in 1Q22, against BRL 2.299 billion in the same period in 2021.

The negative highlight was the recording of R$ 1.226 billion in Provisions for Doubtful Accounts, arising from the delinquency of Amazonas Energia D, of which R$ 867 million refer to the purchase of electricity from independent power producers (PIE) located in Amazonas and R$359 million related to loan agreements owed by the aforementioned distributor.

Eletrobras invested BRL 523 million in the first quarter of this year, an increase of 1% compared to the same period in 2021.

The company’s recurring net debt stood at R$20.554 billion at the end of March 2022, remaining practically stable compared to the same period in 2021.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/adjusted EBITDA, stood at 1 time in March/22, down 0.9 times compared to the same period in 2021.

