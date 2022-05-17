Eletrobras privatization: where does the money go and what will be the impact on the electricity bill? | Keeping an eye on the budget

If the process of privatization of Eletrobras, the largest electric energy company in Latin America, takes place as planned, should move BRL 67 billion over the next few years – of which BRL 25.3 billion will go directly to the government.

This last amount will be raised through a stock offering on the Stock Exchange, in what is on the way to being the second largest operation in the Brazilian capital market, behind only the capitalization of Petrobras, carried out in 2010.

The billionaire business, however, still depends on a second judgment at the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU), which should be resumed this Wednesday (18), after a 20-day postponement.

The R$67 billion of privatization will be divided as follows:

BRL 32 billion will be allocated to the Energy Development Account (CDE) over the next 25 years, R$5 billion of which will be paid in 2022. The objective is to mitigate tariff readjustments and subsidize sectoral policies;

BRL 25.3 billion goes to the Treasury and refer to the so-called grant bonus, which will be paid by the privatized Eletrobras to the Federal Government for the renewal of contracts for the company's 22 hydroelectric plants; and

BRL 9.7 billion are investment commitments in hydrographic basins, which should be carried out over a period of 10 years.

Initially, the government’s idea was to complete the entire process involving the TCU in April, to carry out the privatization in May – the Provisional Measure (MP) that authorizes the capitalization of the company was sanctioned in July last year by President Jair Bolsonaro.

But the process has been slower than anticipated. Today, in an optimistic scenario, the government expects to privatize the company only at the end of June or beginning of July.

And what will be the impact for the consumer?

You experts say that an eventual reduction in the electricity bill will be small and temporary – it will only take effect in the first years after the privatization of Eletrobras.

A more structural drop in the bill should not materialize, among other reasons, because of the so-called “jabutis” – sections included in an MP that extrapolate the original subject of the proposal and which, in the specific case of this project, ended up increasing the costs of the operation .

In the analysts’ account, the relief in the residential electricity bill due to privatization should be less than 3% in 2022. This drop, however, will only mitigate the strong price advance already forecast for this year..

TR Soluções, for example, projects an average increase of 11.9% in 2022. In other words, with the privatization of electricity, this increase may be lower, around 9%.

At this first moment, the bill relief will be possible because part of the privatization money will be allocated to the CDE, a billionaire fund that is financed by consumers via electricity bills every month.

The CDE is pointed out by specialists as a kind of “black box” for subsidizing a series of policies that go beyond the electricity sector.. Banking, for example, costs with basic sanitation and agriculture, in addition to guaranteeing money for energies that are no longer competitive, as is the case with coal-fired thermoelectric plants.

Of the R$ 32 billion that the CDE should receive with the privatization of Eletrobras, R$ 5 billion will be in the first year.

In 2022, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) approved a budget of R$32.1 billion for the CDE, with consumers paying R$30.2 billion of this amount. With the sale of Eletrobras completed, this cost would fall to around R$ 25 billion.

“This investment of R$ 5 billion should take place 30 days after the signing of the new concession contracts for the plants and will provide an average reduction of just under 3% for all residential consumers”, estimates Helder Sousa, Director of Regulation at TR Solutions.

In the coming years, the relief on the electricity bill will depend on the funds that will be received by the CDE, but it will begin to be reversed as of 2026, when the new thermoelectric plants powered by natural gas – the main “tortoise” – will come into operation. of PM.

The tortoises that will weigh

During its course in Congress, the MP that allowed the privatization of Eletrobras received a series of tortoises – excerpts unrelated to the initial project.

The approved text, for example, provides for the contracting of 8,000 megawatts of gas-fired thermoelectric plants. More expensive, these plants will have to go into operation between 2026 and 2030 and will be paid for by the consumer.

The financial impact of contracting thermoelectric plants depends on a series of factors, such as the variation in the exchange rate. But two simulations carried out by TR Soluções make clear the size of this cost whoever comes around.

Between 2026 and 2030, in an optimistic scenariothe cost of contracting thermoelectric plants can reach R$ 61.3 billion. In a pessimistic scenariowould be even higher: it would reach R$ 98 billion. In practice, this cost would have an impact of 6.8 percentage points (in the optimistic scenario) and 10.9 percentage points (in the pessimistic scenario) on the variation of the electricity tariff in this four-year period.

“Congress has defined how much will be hired and where these plants will be installed. They are in places that have neither a gas pipeline nor a transmission line”, says Helder.

“It will be necessary to take the gas to these locations, produce the energy and take the energy to the consumption center. From the point of view, from an economic point of view, it does not make much sense to hire these thermal plants”, he adds.

Eletrobras’ privatization will be carried out through the company’s capital increase. In other words, new shares of the company will be launched on the stock exchange, reducing the participation of the federal government to a maximum of 45% – today, the Union holds about 60% of the electricity company’s capital and, therefore, is considered the shareholder majority.

“This privatization is not a classic process, in which the Union sells and disposes of the asset. It is a process that follows a different logic”, says Giuliano Ajeje, an analyst at the bank UBS BB.

“Eletrobras is going to make a capital increase. There will be an injection (of capital) of R$ 25 billion in the company, without the Union being able to follow it. , explains Ajeje.

The government expects to complete the privatization process at the end of the first or beginning of the second semester, because it believes that investors will still have an interest in the company’s shares. After that, the concern is that uncertainty over this year’s presidential election will dampen investor appetite.

External events, such as the unfolding of the war between Russia and Ukraine and the rise in interest rates in the United States, may also reduce investor interest in the coming months, harming the operation.