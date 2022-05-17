Elon Musk says again that the deal with Twitter could crash if the platform doesn’t prove that less than 5% of accounts are fake | Technology

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said again on Tuesday that his deal to buy Twitter cannot go ahead unless the company proves that less than 5% of accounts on the platform are fake. or spam.

“20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims could be *much* higher. My offer was based on the accuracy of Twitter’s SEC filings. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot go ahead until he does," tweeted Elon Musk.

SEC is short for Security and Exchange Commission, the US equivalent of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A day earlier, on Monday (16), Musk exchanged barbs with Twitter’s chief executive, Paraj Agrawal, who posted texts explaining his company’s effort to combat accounts used by robots. Musk used a poop emoji to mock Agrawal about how fake accounts are estimated on the social network.

After suspending his offer last week, awaiting information on spam accounts, Musk said he suspects they account for at least 20% of users — compared to Twitter’s official estimates of 5%.

“You can’t pay the same price for something that’s much worse than what they claimed,” Musk said at the All-In Summit 2022, a technology conference in Miami, USA, on Monday.

Asked whether the Twitter deal is viable at a different price, Musk said: “I mean, it’s not out of the question. The more questions I ask, the more my concerns grow.”

“They claim they have this complex methodology that only they can understand… It can’t be some deep mystery that’s more complex than the human soul or something.”

On Saturday (14), Musk revealed that, to estimate the amount of fake and spam accounts, Twitter uses a sample of 100 profiles. He then said that the company’s legal team accused him of violating a confidentiality agreement by disclosing the sample size.

On Friday, Musk even declared that the deal to buy the company for $44 billion was “temporarily on hold” while he awaits data on fake accounts.

Hours later, he said he remained committed to the purchase, but said his team would test “a random sample of 100 followers” on Twitter to identify the bots.

On this day, Twitter shares on the New York Stock Exchange fell 9.67% and ended the day sold at US$ 40.72 each.