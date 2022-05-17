Equatorial (EQTL3) has net income of R$580 million in 1Q22, up 64.2% – Money Times

THE Equatorial (EQTL3) reported net profit of R$ 580 million in the first quarter of 2022, up 64.2% compared to the same period last year, the company said on Monday (16).

THE EBITDAwhich measures the operating result, was R$ 1.59 billion, an increase of 58.1%.

“The growth is explained by the positive effect of the consolidation of new assets, especially CEEE-D, which contributed with R$ 172 million in the comparison between periods; (ii) the R$130 million growth in existing distribution assets, benefiting from the higher wire-b tariff, market growth and loss reduction; and (iii) the positive variation of EBITDA in the Transmission segment, benefited by the negative effect, in 1Q21, of the adjustment in revenue from contract assets”, says Equatorial.

THE Net operating revenue totaled R$ 5.84 billion, growth of 41.1%.

“The strong increase reflects (i) the consolidation of new assets (CEEE-D, CEA and Echoenergia), (ii) in the Distribution segment, the improvement in the volume distributed, with emphasis on Equatorial Pará, which grew by 6 .5% in distributed energy, and the consolidation of the CEEE-D and CEA distributors; and (iii) in the Transmission segment, the start-up of the remaining transmission lines, with 100% of the portfolio in an operational stage as of 2Q21”, says Equatorial.

