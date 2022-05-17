ES has growth in new cases of Covid-19, warns Health Secretary

Secretary of Health points to an increase in cases of Covid-19 in the state. Credit: Vitor Jubini

The number of new cases of Covid-19 has risen in Espírito Santo. The alert was made by the Secretary of Health of the State, Nésio Fernandes, during a speech on Tuesday (17). According to him, new infections by the disease rose by 57% in relation to the last few weeks.

Nésio Fernandes pointed out that Espírito Santo jumped from 331 confirmed cases of the disease 28 days ago to more than 900 last week. He also warned of the increase in the number of positive results in tests to detect the disease.

“The state presents a scenario of pandemic control in terms of hospitalizations and deaths, however, we went from 331 confirmed cases of Covid four weeks ago to 919 cases in the last week. Until the first day of this week, we have already reached 285 cases of Covid-19. Covid-19. The positivity of antigen tests went from 1% to 7% and RT-PCR tests from less than 1% to 3%”, declared the secretary.

This video may interest you

Nésio Fernandes and Luiz Carlos Reblin made a statement about Covid-19 in ES this Tuesday (17). Credit: Disclosure / Sesa

One of the strategies adopted since the beginning of the pandemic by the State to contain the advance of Covid-19 is the wide offer of testing. During the speech, Nésio Fernandes also reinforced the need to maintain this planning, even in cases of mild symptoms.

“We have a reduction in the population’s perception of risk and also in the suspicion of Covid-19, in which mild symptoms, characteristic of a widely vaccinated population, occur without the suspicion of a possible infection by Sars-Cov-2. There is a very large availability of tests in Espírito Santo, so we reinforce the need to expand suspicion via diagnosis. It is a matter of protocol. Access to the Covid-19 test does not depend on the evaluation of the nurse, the doctor or a risk classification. 19. Our alert that small respiratory symptoms can indeed be suspected of Covid-19 and should lead to seeking the test”, argued Nésio Fernandes.

The secretary also drew attention to the rate of vaccination against the disease in the state. He pointed out that 90% of the adult population and the elderly already have the second dose, but warned of the low rate of immunization of children. In addition, he highlighted that 1.4 million capixabas are overdue for doses.

“We have an average of 4.75 patients demanding beds per week. We have an assistance capacity to support the demands and we understand that the moment needs an update of the assessment of possible scenarios. We have practically reached 90% of vaccination with two doses in the adult population and the elderly population in the state. We have already reached 46% coverage of D4 in the elderly population, while in the child population aged 5 to 11 years we are reaching 51% of coverage of D1 and 25% of coverage of D2”, he detailed.

SEE OTHER TOPICS ADDRESSED IN THE PRONOUNCEMENT

Nésio Fernandes and the undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Luiz Carlos Reblin, who was also present at the press conference, addressed other points. See below:

Alert for new variants: “Vaccines are preventive, control measures. They must be applied, mainly, at times when there are no deaths, no hospitalizations and few cases, precisely to prevent a population with a wide vaccination coverage from suffering from lack of control. Covid-19 is already a vaccine-preventable disease, with effective vaccines. The new variants represent a risk in the world and also in Brazil. We have a vaccine coverage outcome reducing the risk of the vaccine escape of the new variants from the different booster doses “, said Nesio.

Vaccinated people have fewer post-Covid complications: “Research indicates that vaccinated people have fewer complications after they have Covid. It has been proven, those who have a vaccine, have fewer complications after going through the disease. We have every reason to get the vaccine, because it reduces transmission, fewer people get infected. When you get sick, you get sick less seriously. It lowers the risk of dying and now it’s been proven to lower complications,” Reblin said.

New vaccination strategies in the state: “In this scenario, measures are being prepared by the state health authorities with a view to strengthening our ability to expand vaccine coverage. We intend to establish a goal of, in 90 days, reaching the goal of 90% coverage for each vaccination scheme suitable for age groups. We established with the municipalities of Espírito Santo a resolution defining at least one statewide task force per month until the end of this year to guarantee reinforcements in immunization capacity. Vaccination rooms were expanded by 70% in all states, we work with the municipalities to restore the vaccination capacity at different times and vaccination efforts that must take place individually in municipalities in high flow places”, argued Nésio.

Nésio asks the population to continue testing against Covid-19: “We also have a reduction in the population’s perception of risk of suspected cases of Covid-19, in which mild symptoms, characteristic of a widely vaccinated population, occur without the suspicion of a possible infection by Sars-Cov-2. We have a very large availability of tests in Espírito Santo, so we reinforce the need to expand the diagnostic suspicion. It’s a matter of protocol. Access to the Covid-19 test does not depend on the evaluation of the nurse, the doctor or a risk classification. Our alert that small respiratory symptoms can indeed be suspected of Covid-19 and should lead to seeking the test “, said the secretary.

Proposal for monthly vaccination intensification in the State: “We are preparing a proposal for a resolution so that every month a period of vaccination intensification is carried out here in Espírito Santo. There are many cities doing vaccinations at night, it is a very good example to be followed”, pointed out Reblin.

Nésio recommends using masks: “We had a 57% growth in the number of cases observed in relation to the last few weeks. This phenomenon represents, for the State, a warning of a new mobilization of all for vaccination, testing and the reinforcement of the recommendation for the use of masks. Those who have any symptoms should seek testing, isolate themselves and, if confirmed, maintain isolation for 7 to 10 days”, reinforced the secretary.

Research will identify antibodies against Covid-19 and the profile of unvaccinated people in the state: “We will carry out a new seroepidemiological survey to be able to identify the exposure and presence of antibodies to Sars-Cov-2 in the population under 5 years of age and also in the adult population in the unvaccinated population. A second survey will profile vaccine hesitancy in the state. We want to know the reasons and the profile of people who have not been vaccinated and have not returned to update their vaccination schedule and who have not vaccinated their children. We have 97% of the adult population that received at least the first dose, however, these adults have not taken their children to be vaccinated, which impacts the coverage of other vaccines”, said Nésio.

ES will have its own epidemiological matrix: “We have completed the construction of the new epidemiological matrix that will establish patterns and alert indicators for the behavior of the pandemic. It will be published next week, so that the State will have its own matrix for epidemiological management of the pandemic. It is not a new risk matrix, an instrument that will determine measures to restrict economic and social activities, but a management control instrument by the health authorities”, Nésio said.

Medicines for Covid-19 in June in ES: “We expect, as early as June, to have the availability of specific treatments with the two drugs being incorporated by Conitec for the treatment of people infected by Covid-19. We understand that the impact on hospitalizations and deaths can be largely mitigated by any behavior of positive oscillation in the case curve”, concluded the secretary.