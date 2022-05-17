Exam for sale in Brazil helps detect Alzheimer’s



Active elderly: Alzheimer’s presents itself as a loss of functions such as memory and language



| Photo: Freepik















Without the discovery of a cure for the degenerative disease that affects more than 20 thousand people in the state, the correct and early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s remains an alternative to delay the evolution of symptoms.

A new blood test, cheaper than the existing technique, arrived in the country recently and promises to help detect the disease.

This month, the FDA (the American agency that regulates the sector) approved a test to estimate the levels of amyloid plaques that accumulate, in large quantities, in the brain of those who have the disease.

In Brazil, the health network Dasa launched the test that seeks to identify two types of beta-amyloid protein. One of the advantages pointed out is to avoid performing a lumbar puncture to collect cerebrospinal fluid (spine fluid), which is the exam performed today with the same objective, but with a high cost.

The new blood test will cost around R$1,500, which Dasa estimates is a third of the method available today.

Even with the exam, doctors warn that the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s is complex and remains primarily clinical.

Neurologist and Professor of Neurology at Multivix Soo Yang Lee explained that today the diagnosis is based on clinical history and laboratory and imaging tests. “The goal is to rule out situations that can cause dementia, as well as Alzheimer’s.”



Neurologist Soo Yang Lee explained that the new exam should also be indicated in case of diagnostic doubt.



| Photo: Douglas Schneider/AT















She reinforced that the investigation of the levels of some proteins, made by the analysis of the liquor, is a high-cost test and requested only in specific cases. “The new blood test should also be indicated in case of diagnostic doubt”.

The neurologist José Antonio Fiorot Júnior stressed that the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s is made through medical evaluation.

For him, complementary exams, such as this one, have the contribution of being a less invasive option, without the need for lumbar puncture.

The neurologist and coordinator of the Neurology Service at Unimed Vitoria Hospital, Daniel Escobar, reinforced the importance of an accurate and early diagnosis in Alzheimer’s. “There are other conditions of dementia that can be treated and be reversible.”

He spoke about the expectation of the arrival of new treatments for the disease: monoclonal antibodies.

STAY IN

Alzheimer’s disease

It is an incurable disease that affects, in the vast majority of cases, the elderly.

The disease presents as dementia, or loss of cognitive functions (memory, orientation, attention, and language), caused by the death of brain cells.

Alzheimer’s is characterized by the progressive worsening of symptoms, being divided into three phases: mild, moderate and severe.

When diagnosed early, it is possible to delay its progress and have more control over symptoms, ensuring a better quality of life for the patient and family.

Diagnosis

It is very common for the initial symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease to be confused with the normal aging process, or even with other problems, which causes the disease to be diagnosed late in many cases.

The diagnosis today, according to doctors, is made clinically, that is, it depends on the evaluation made by a doctor who will define, from exams and the patient’s history, which is the main hypothesis for the cause of dementia.

Blood and imaging tests, such as a CT scan or, preferably, an MRI of the skull may be performed to exclude the possibility of other diseases.

new exam

A new test has recently arrived in Brazil to help doctors diagnose mild dementia.

Blood testing is recommended for people with mild cognitive impairment (such as memory or attention loss) or suspected dementia.

He seeks to identify two types of beta-amyloid protein, 40 and 42 , which is considered the main biomarker of the disease.

Today, the test to estimate the levels of amyloid plaques, which accumulate in the brain of those who have the disease, can be done by means of a lumbar puncture to collect the liquor, being more expensive and more invasive.

The new Alzheimer’s risk test is now available at Dasa’s diagnostic medicine laboratories in several states such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Bahia and others.

Values

The new blood test costs about R$ 1,500.

The puncture method, according to doctors, costs between R$3,000 to R$4,500.

aid

Despite this, doctors emphasize that the exam does not close a diagnosis, but can complement the information, especially when there is any doubt.

Source: Dasa, physicians consulted and the Brazilian Alzheimer’s Association.



















