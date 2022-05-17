Farid sees Cruzeiro superior to Grmio and says: ‘Srie B champion’

photo: reproduction Farid Germano Filho is an influencer and journalist from Grêmio who gained notoriety on social media due to the criticism against the tricolor team

Influencer and journalist from Grêmio, Farid Germano Filho stated that Cruzeiro will be champion of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. On live this Monday (16), after reading a comment from an internet user stating that Fox is superior to Grmio, the communicator said that the celestial team is ready to play the second division.





“I’m sure (Cruzeiro is better than Grmio). Cruzeiro is prepared to play Serie B and will be champion. Cruzeiro will be Serie B champion. Write it down today, May 16, 2022”, opined Farid.

Currently, the celestial team leads the second division of the Brazilian Championship, with 16 points. Then comes Sport, in second, with 14, and Bahia and Vasco, in third and fourth, respectively, with 13 points each. Grmio, one of the favorites to gain access, is in sixth place, with 11 points.

“In love with the five stars”

This is not the first opportunity that Farid Germano Filho has spoken positively about Cruzeiro. In live for the channel of the celestial supporter Fernanda Hermsdorff on May 5, the Grêmio influencer extolled the greatness of Raposa.

“If Cruzeiro were to put on its shirt all the stars of the titles it won, the shirt would be all stars. (…) One of the most beautiful shirts in Brazil is Cruzeiro’s. I’m in love with the five stars”, said the journalist.

Farid Germano Filho gained great media power during Grmio’s relegation campaign to the second division of the Brazilian Championship. Making lives for his Youtube channel at the age of 56, the journalist, former presenter on TV Pampa, an affiliate of RedeTV!, was indignant with Grêmio players, managers and coaches, causing his content to go viral on social networks.