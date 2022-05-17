Febraban punishes 896 financial agents for irregularities in the offer of credit

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) reported this week that it has already punished 896 financial agents for irregularities in the provision of payroll-deductible loans since the beginning of self-regulation, in January 2020.

In March alone, 21 companies were sanctioned for this reason. Of this result, 11 bank correspondents were warned, 9 had their activities temporarily suspended and 1 was permanently prevented from acting on behalf of the bank.

Credit card payments increase by 42%

In total, there are already 38 companies that have lost the right to carry out the activity permanently. This happens when, after being a repeat offender, the financial agent returns to irregular practices.

Under self-regulation, any form of inappropriate or illicit capture or treatment of consumers’ personal data without their authorization is considered serious misconduct. However, a common complaint from customers is the abusive offer without credit consent.

“Commercial harassment often leads to over-indebtedness of consumers, especially the most vulnerable. And that doesn’t interest anyone, neither the consumer nor the banks.”, says Isaac Sidney, president of Febraban, in a note.

When it comes to payroll loans, the situation is even worse, as the main target of the agencies are retirees who receive the benefit through the INSS. Because they are mostly elderly, these consumers are more vulnerable to making a deal that is actually detrimental to their income.

“Consignment is a credit option widely used by Brazilians. It is essential that your offer is made with assertiveness and transparency, so that consumers, especially the most vulnerable, understand the product and its system, choosing to hire it at the opportune moment.” said in a note the president of the Brazilian Banking Association, Sílvia Scorsato.

What to do to prevent calls from banks offering credit?

The tip that Febraban gives to consumers who can no longer take bank calls is to register on the Não me Pertube platform. Through this website, consumers can prohibit financial institutions and banking correspondents from making contact to offer payroll loans.

According to the survey carried out by Febraban, between January 2, 2020 and April 26, 2022, 2,933,115 requests were made to block phone numbers to receive unwanted offers on payroll loans.

Image: Reproduction / Febraban Portal