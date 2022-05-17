Fifty Shades and Handsome Megapix Double Program are the highlights of the weekend

Advertising

Fifty Shades Darker is the debut of the week in Megapix session. A box office success, the second film in the famous trilogy follows Christian Gray and Anastasia Steele learning to deal with the new dynamics of their relationship, when Steele takes the reins of their wills. Before the title, forming this Double Program very hoton Friday (20), from 18:50, has Fifty Shades of greywith the beginning of this novel.

On Saturday (21), the channel brings Big Movies Sessionfrom 16:45, The Avenger. The film is inspired by the famous comic book antihero who, after having his family murdered, begins to take justice into his own hands and his main target becomes a criminal involved with the cartel, played by John Travolta.

Beauty invades Megapix with five titles starring Hollywood heartthrobs, on Sunday (22), starting at 10:10 am. Tom Cruise in Top Gun – Indomitable Aces; Creed: Born To Fight with Michael B. Jordan; Henry Cavill in Relentless Escape; The Huntsman and the Ice Queen with Chris Hemsworth; and Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades Darker can be seen in Megapix handsome.

Tuesday’s attraction (24) on the channel is an adrenaline-filled program with four films in which people are the fighters, starting at 3pm. Brutal Hunt with stars Bruce Willis and Hayden Christensen; the award-winning national feature, nightjar; Out of Reach (2014) with the renowned Michael Douglas; and martial artist Scott Adkins in the target 2 at the Special Manhunt.

FRIDAY (20)

Fifty Shades Double Program/Megapix Session

Fifty Shades of grey

On Friday the 20th at 6:50 pm

Student Anastasia Steele’s life is forever changed when she starts dating Christian Grey, a billionaire sadomasochist, and becomes the object of his submission.

Direction: Sam Taylor-Johnson

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Jennifer Ehle

USA. 2015. Romance. 124 min.

Fifty Shades Darker

On Friday, the 20th, at 21:00

After ending her relationship with Christian Grey, Anastasia continues with her career. But the millionaire doesn’t accept the breakup and tries everything to win her back.

Direction: James Foley

Cast: Kim Basinger, Marcia Gay Harden, Eric Johnson, Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Bella Heathcote

China. USA. Japan. 2017. Drama. 117 min.

SATURDAY (21)

Big Movies Session

The Avenger

On Saturday the 21st at 4:45 pm

After his life and family are taken from his hands by ruthless criminal Howard Saint, Special Agent Frank Castle returns as The Punisher, a vigilante who serves as judge, jury and executioner.

Direction: Jonathan Hensleigh

Cast: John Travolta, Thomas Jane, Laura Harring, Rebecca Romijn

Germany. USA. 2004. Action. 123 min.

SUNDAY (22)

Megapix handsome

Top Gun – Indomitable Aces

On Sunday the 22nd at 10:10 am

Pete Maverick joined the naval school to become a fighter pilot. Arrogant, he soon finds enmities with his colleagues. At the same time, he becomes involved with Charlie, the instructor at the school.

Direction: Tony Scott

Cast: Tom CruiseVal KilmerKelly McGillisTim Robbins

USA. 1986. Action. 110 min.

Creed: Born To Fight

On Sunday the 22nd at 12:15 pm

Adonis Johnson decides to enter the world of professional boxing competitions. After much insistence, he convinces Rocky to be his trainer and, while one fights for glory, the other fights for life.

Direction: Ryan Coogler

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashād

USA. 2015. Drama. 130 min.

Relentless Escape

On Sunday, the 22nd, at 2:45 pm

Will Shaw lives for the job. Even on vacation, during a boat trip through Spain, he can’t turn off. When his mother and brother are kidnapped, he discovers that his father is from the CIA and must help rescue a mysterious briefcase in order to see his family again.

Direction: Mabrouk El Mechri

Cast: Henry Cavill, Bruce Willis, Sigourney Weaver

Spain. USA. 2012. Action. 93 min.

The Huntsman and the Ice Queen

On Sunday the 22nd at 4:40 pm

Raised as members of the Ice Queen’s army, Eric and Sara try to hide a forbidden love as they fight to defend the kingdom.

Direction: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Jessica Chastain, Emily Blunt, Charlize Theron, Sam Claflin

China. USA. 2016. Adventure. 114 min.

TUESDAY (24)

Special Manhunt

Brutal Hunt

On Tuesday, the 24th, at 15:00

Will and his son Danny witness a stranger being shot. They take the injured man home and suddenly the situation turns into a nightmare when the stranger flees with the child.

Direction: Steven C. Miller

Cast: Hayden Christensen, Bruce Willis, Ty Shelton

Canada. USA. United Kingdom. 2017. Action. 97 min.

nightjar

On Tuesday, the 24th, at 16:55

In the Brazilian backlands, Bacurau loses Dona Carmelita, a resident respected by all. Soon, strange episodes begin to happen, and Lunga is called to help his countrymen.

Direction: Juliano Dornelles, Kleber Mendonça Filho

Cast: Bárbara Colen, Karine Teles, Silvero Pereira, Sonia Braga, Thomas Aquino, Udo Kier

Brazil. 2019. Thriller. 131 min.

Out of Reach (2014)

On Tuesday the 24th at 7:25 pm

A wealthy hunter hires Ben to guide him on a hunting trip in the California desert. Ben, meanwhile, is a young man who dreams of leaving a small town. Gradually, this hunting trip becomes a cruel fight for survival.

Direction: Jean-Baptiste Leonetti

Cast: Michael Douglas, Jeremy Irvine, Hannah Mangan-Lawrence

USA. 2014. Action. 91 min.

the target 2

On Tuesday, the 24th, at 21:00

Wes is a retired martial arts fighter who receives a multimillion-dollar offer for a special tournament in Myanmar. Upon arrival, he discovers that he has been the victim of a trap, as he is now the target of rich people in a sadistic manhunt, in which he only carries a bottle of water and a fanny pack of rubies.

Direction: Roel Reine

Cast: Scott Adkins, Robert Knepper, Rhona Mitra, Ann Truong

USA. 2016. Action. 104 min.