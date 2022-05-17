Final Cut opening ceremony

This year, the Cannes jury – which selects the winners of the Palme d’Or and other competition awards – is chaired by Vincent Lyndon, whose graceful performance in last year’s Palme d’Or winner, “Titan was one of the highlights of this film.

The other judges: Asghar Farhadi, who was here last year as director of “Hero”. British actress and director Rebecca Hall; Ladge Lee, who participated in the Jury Prize (a sort of third place, honorable award) in 2019 for directing a film called “Les Miserables”; American director Jeff Nichols; indian actress deepika; Nomi Rapas, star of the Swedish “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”; Joachim Trier, who directed The Worst Person in the World last year; and Italian actress and director Yasmine Trinca.

People like to spread rumors about what’s going on with the jury.

Did David Kronberg, president of the jury in 1999, force his colleagues to unanimously give a Palme to “Rosetta,” which was screened so late at the festival that many critics missed it? (Cronenberg denied these rumours, and in 2014 agreed with Vulture’s Bilge Eberi that Dardenne’s later career – and they won the Palme d’Or again in 2005 for “L’Enfant” – this pick turned out to be a good choice. .)

Did Pedro Almodóvar, president of the jury in 2017, favor the French AIDS crisis film “BPM (Beats Per Minute)” over that year’s winner, “The Square”? (For the record, I was at the press conference right after the awards ceremony, and Almodóvar said nothing to suggest he had anything but sincere admiration for both films.)

Part of the problem, as Cronenberg pointed out in that interview, is that journalists make up a story about horse racing when the festival starts and predict the winners, often wrongly. The festival primarily treats jury members as the human equivalent of an armored truck. Good luck getting an interview with them.

Even when a jury explains its options, as at the closing press conference, its members often do not speak outside the school. There are exceptions: William Goldman, in his book “Hype & Glory”, described what happened behind the scenes when he served on the jury in 1988.

Another differentiating aspect of the Cannes jury – which is chosen by the festival, not the president of the jury – is that no one seems to care too much about conflicts of interest arising.

Sean Penn judged Clint Eastwood’s ‘Changing’ after Eastwood mentored him to win an Oscar for ‘Mystic River’. Isabelle Huppert gave Palma to “White Ribbon” directed by Michael Haneke, who worked with her on “The Piano Teacher” and “Time of the Wolf”. And Elle Fanning was a 2019 jury member on Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, in which Elle’s sister Dakota Fanning plays a supporting role. (He left the film empty-handed.)