Financing becomes R$ 90 thousand more expensive with Selic hike

High interest rates have made home financing much more expensive. A property worth R$ 300 thousand, for example, became R$ 90 thousand more expensive in a period of 30 years. The monthly income requirement has also gone up, and is now 25% higher.

The Selic went from 2% per year in March 2021 to 12.75% per year in May this year, in an attempt by the BC (Central Bank) to control inflation. One of the impacts of the increase in interest rates is the rise in real estate financing costs.

In March of last year, with the Selic rate at 2% per year, a property worth R$300,000, with R$240,000 financed, would cost R$490,000 at the end of the installments over 30 years — 360 months. In this case, the buyer would need a monthly income of R$ 6,532.22.

Now the values ​​are much higher. Financing the same property costs BRL 580,000 over the same period, and requires a monthly income of BRL 8,184.59. This means that the same contract was R$ 90 thousand more expensive and requires a 25% higher income from the final consumer.

The data are from a survey carried out by Melhortaxa, a company that compares real estate financing rates, at the request of the UOL (see below simulations for properties worth R$300,000, R$500,000, R$750,000 and R$1 million, always within 360 months).

In the case of a property worth R$ 1 million, financing R$ 800 thousand, the sum of the financing installments would give R$ 1.6 million with Selic at 2% per year. Currently, the value is R$ 1.9 million, a difference of R$ 300 thousand. The income needed to finance it goes from BRL 21,579.63 to BRL 27,087.51 — a value 25% higher.

“In a few months, we realized that the person needs to have a much higher income to get the same financing”, says Paulo Chebat, CEO of Melhortaxa in Brazil.

In practice, the main consequence is the restriction of credit, which makes some consumers give up on the purchase because they cannot get approval for the release of real estate credit.

“We ended up feeling an inversion. People who need the loan cannot, and those who seek credit just because they have an application that yields more at the bank are approved. Since the end of December we have noticed a decrease in financing negotiations”, says Chebat.

See the simulations made by Melhortaxa:

Scenario with Selic at 2% per year:

Scenario with Selic at 12.75% per year:

Melhortaxa’s simulations consider that the consumer would pay a 20% down payment on the value of the property, which is the minimum required by the institutions. The interest used represents the average of the rates charged in the market.

“With the higher Selic, the value of the installments weighs more on the budget. Everything is more expensive, and the consumer has to understand if the amount will fit in their pocket”, says Rogério Mauad, economist and professor of markets and financial products at Ibmec Sao Paulo.

How far does the financing rate go?

It is not possible to predict the future, but Chebat says that banks cannot raise rates at the same speed as the Selic, because this reduces financing negotiations.

According to the history collected by Melhortaxa, in 2015 and 2016, when the Selic was at 14.25% per year, the general average of financing rates was around 10%. The highest average interest rate for real estate financing was 11.24% in January and February 2017.

“The interest on mortgage loans can increase a little more, but they reach a limit. If the bank raises the rate too much, it will stop doing business”, says Chebat.

When choosing a financing, the experts heard say that the consumer needs to compare the total effective cost of the operation, and not just the interest rate informed by the bank. Interest, possible fees, and mandatory insurance must be included.