First images! This could be the look of the GeForce RTX 4090Ti Founders Edition

Photos of the reference model reveal a very robust cooling system

Leaks and rumors about NVIDIA’s next generation and GPUs, codenamed Ada Lovelace, point to an upcoming release. After a lot of information about the GeForce RTX 4090 (Ti), now photos of the reference model of the next high-end GPU from NVIDIA has been circulating on the Chinese Chiphell forum. The pictures show a very robust design for a graphics card that will require a lot of cooling.

RTX 4090 Ti FE will feature a robust cooling system

The images show the frame that goes around the heatsink, being part of the final finish. This frame has “RTX 4090 Ti” written on it, which further reinforces the existence of the high-end SKU for the next generation, unlike the Ampere RTX 30xx GPU lineup, which received the RTX 3090 Ti last.

It is worth mentioning that the rumors and leaks that have been out lately concern both the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4090 Ti, and because they are unofficial information, they may be talking about one SKU, or even two different ones.

The base of the entire cooling system, which consists of the huge heatsink and the base that is in contact with the graphics chip and memory modules, is something that impresses, despite looking more or less the size of what we saw (in photos) compared to RTX 3090 Ti. The black heatsink is quite large and should cover the entire length of the RTX 4090 Ti, which makes it even easier to exchange heat.

– Continues after advertising –

As the WCCFtech website points out, the reference model (Founders Edition) of the RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti boards use thermal pads to dissipate heat from the memory chips. Something that should change now with the new generation of Ada Lovelace GPUs, at least with the top of the line, as the dissipation base is higher and will cover the memories as well.

The Videocardz website recalls that the same forum, Chiphell, was responsible for leaking images of the RTX 3080 three months before the official announcement. A new rumor says that the first NVIDIA Ada Lovelace cards arrive from July and should start with the RTX 4090 SKU and/or its Ti variant.

– Continues after advertising –

The RTX 4090 should be twice as fast as the RTX 3090, as leaker Kopite7kimi suggests. In addition, the GPU should consume about 600W, against the 450W of the RTX 3090. In relation to the RTX 4090 Ti, the GPU should reach around 900W and should be even more expensive than the current generation of video cards.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VideoCardz Source: WCCFtech