Flight data indicates plane in China was shot down by someone in the cockpit who gave the command to dive | World

Flight data indicates that someone in the cockpit intentionally shot down the China Eastern jet earlier this year, according to people familiar with US officials’ preliminary assessment of what led to the crash, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Boeing 737-800 was traveling at high altitude when suddenly fell into an almost vertical position, crashing into a mountain with extreme speed. Data from a black box recovered in the accident suggests that inputs to the controls pushed the plane into the fatal dive, said these people interviewed by The WSJ.

Those sources familiar with the matter said the plane was flying at high altitude when it unexpectedly went into a spiral and crashed into the side of a mountain. They said the black box data recovered from the crash suggested that someone in the cockpit entered data that caused the plane to dive. “The plane did what was told by someone in the cabin,” said the person familiar with the US authorities’ analysis of the black box.

Now the investigation has shifted focus to the pilots, the source said, adding that someone on the plane could have broken into the cockpit and deliberately shot it down.

Accident investigations can take a while to conclude what the causes and factors were that contributed to the accident, but China Eastern has begun returning the 737-800s to the skies after grounding its entire fleet for about a month after the accident.

The report in the “WSJ” caused Boeing shares to rise in the US.

The preliminary report of the Chinese investigation into the crash, released in April, points out that the pilots stopped responding to flight controllers shortly after the first altitude loss. The document also did not point out flaws in the Boeing 737-800.

The plane, with 132 people on board, crashed on March 21 near the city of Wuzhou in southern China’s Guangxi region. The aircraft was flying between cities from Kunming to Guangzhou. All passengers and crew died.

The case impressed by the dynamics of the fall, vertically and in a few minutes. Security cameras from a company close to the scene showed how the plane quickly plummeted, fully aimed at the ground.

“Guangzhou area control radar showed a command altitude ‘deviation’ warning, the aircraft left cruising altitude, the controller immediately called the crew but received no response,” the report said.

In March, days after the crash, the head of the Civil Aviation Administration’s (CAAC) accident investigation center, Mao Yanfeng, told a news conference that controllers kept in contact with the plane throughout the entire flight. route to the first drop in altitude.

The preliminary report, which was released by the CAAC, did not point to any possible cause for this type of drop, which drew criticism from experts.

The report is a mandatory document that the airline’s home country must present within 30 days of the crash. In the preliminary conclusions, the CAAC also states that the black boxes are still very damaged, which would make investigations difficult.