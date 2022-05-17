For the third consecutive time, Cruzeiro dominates the Serie B round team

photo: Staff Images Defender Oliveira and coach Pezzolano featured in the 7th round of Serie B

With a 1-0 victory over Nutico this Sunday (15th), at the Aflitos stadium, in Recife, Cruzeiro once again scored some highlights in the selection of the round (7th) of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Among the names chosen are goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, defender Oliveira, midfielder and scorer Willian Oliveira, midfielder Canesin and coach Paulo Pezzolano.

This and other Cruzeiro players were among the chosen, such as right-back Geovane Jesus, left-back Matheus Bidu, defender Eduardo Brock, midfielder Neto Moura and striker Edu. The popular vote, in the twitter competition official.

Another team that dominated the selection of the 7th round of Serie B was Vasco, who beat Bahia 1-0, in So Janurio. The cruzmaltina team had defender Anderson Conceio, left-back Edimar and striker Figueiredo among the chosen.

With a 3-0 victory over CRB, at Majestoso, Cricima had midfielder Rmulo among those selected. Sport, which beat Chapecoense 1-0 at Arena Cond, had striker Luciano Juba in the squad. The list was completed by right-back Pacheco and midfielder Lucas Nathan, who participated in the 1-1 draw between Ituano and Grmio at Novelli Jnior.

Check out the selection of the 7th round of the Brazilian Championship:

Rafael Cabral (Cruise); Pacheco (Ituano), Anderson Conceio (Vasco), Oliveira (Cruzeiro) and Edimar (Vasco); Rmulo (Cricima) and Willian Oliveira (Cruzeiro); Canesin (Cruise) and Lucas Nathan (Ituano); Figueiredo (Vasco) and Luciano Juba (Sport). Coach: Paulo Pezzolano (Cruzeiro).