Forest Whitaker Celebrates Four Decades of Film at Cannes Film Festival | pop

Just before designing “Coupez!”, a horror comedy about zombies set to open the program for its 75th edition, the Cannes Film Festival celebrated 40 years of career in Forest Whitaker in an engaging press conference where he spoke about his humanist NGO – the Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative (WPDI) -, about his first steps and the success that earned him the Palme d’Honneur of the event.

At age 60, the Oscar winner for Best Actor for “The Last King of Scotland” revealed news of his life to Gshow, which recalled the films he directed.

“I have no plans at the moment to return to directing right now, which does not rule out that possibility,” said the star, who filmed “Waiting to Exhale”, 1995, with Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine and Gregory Hines.

He also directed Sandra Bullock and Harry Connick Jr. in “When Passion Happens” (“Hope Floats”, 1998). During the conversation, Forest gravitated from the past to the future.

Consecration on the Croisette in the 1980s

When he was just 26 years old, Forest was asked by Clint Eastwood to play jazz musician Charlie Parker (1920-1955) in “Bird”. His dedication to the role of the musician earned him the Best Performance Award at Cannes, in 1988. “I gained respect there. There people realized that I could be a protagonist. I was quite young, but Cannes welcomed me,” recalls the actor, who recently shone as Aretha Franklin’s father in “Respect,” the closing film at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland in 2021.

Forest confirmed in Cannes that, in August, he will enter the filming sets of “Megalópolis”, alongside Adam Driver. For at least two decades, Francis Ford Coppola, filmmaker responsible for masterpieces such as “The Godfather” (1972), has been talking about this project, which addresses the construction of a utopian city. “Francis is a great director. I’ve already read the script and I’m excited to do it.”

In 2013, Cannes applauded “Fruitvale Station: The Last Stop”, which Forest produced believing in its director: newcomer Ryan Coogler. The “Creed” franchise (2015-2018), nor “Black Panther” (2018) would never exist – just like Marvel did – if Coogler hadn’t emerged there.

By the way, he and actor Michael B. Jordan, who starred in this biographical drama revealing one of the most talented voices, among American filmmakers today, to echo the fight against racism. Its plot, edited by carioca automaker Claudia Castello, narrates the saga of Oscar Grant III (Jordan), a 22-year-old resident of the Bay Area, who crosses friends, enemies, family and strangers on the last day of 2008. Sundance Award, nine years ago, and the Revelation trophy at Cannes.

“Coogler knocked on my door, in our office, and showed enormous potential. My job as a producer is to establish dialogues with different audiences,” said Forest, who produced the documentary “For the Sake of Peace,” directed by Christophe Castagne and Thomas Sametin, about conflicts in Sudan, shown this morning in Cannes.

The Cannes Film Festival continues until May 28, with 21 features in competition.