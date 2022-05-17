Galaxy M23 and M53 arrive in Brazil with 120 Hz screen from R$ 1,999

Samsung has just launched the new Galaxy M23 5G and Galaxy M53 in Brazil with the aim of further expanding the availability of intermediate cell phones in the country with good performance and the company’s characteristic look.

The new smartphones stand out for their latest processors, a screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz for fluid browsing, a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25 W fast charging and cameras up to 108 MP.

Among the main differentials present in both models is the “RAM Plus” feature of virtual memory, expanding the physical RAM using part of the internal storage to make the smartphone faster. Check out details of the new releases below.

Galaxy M23 5G

Galaxy M23 5G arrives in Brazil with Snapdragon 750G, 120 Hz screen and triple camera (Image: Reproduction/Samsung)

The duo’s simplest model stands out for its Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with support for 5G network, in addition to betting on a 6.6-inch TFT LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate for more fluid navigation.

Samsung adopts a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25 W fast charging, but the charger included in the box has a power of 15 W, so it is necessary to purchase an adapter separately for faster charging.

The Ggalaxy M23 5G also has three rear cameras: a 50 MP main, an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP macro lens for greater versatility. The 8 MP front camera is positioned in a circular notch at the top of the display.

With headphone jack and biometric reader integrated into the power button, the Galaxy M23 5G comes with Android 12 from the factory and One UI 4.1 interface, and can reach Android 14 with future system updates.

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy M53 bets on 108 MP camera, AMOLED screen and Dimensity 900 chip (Image: Playback/Samsung)

The Galaxy M53 arrives in Brazil with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, support for 5G, a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen for deeper blacks and high contrast, in addition to adopting a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone has the same battery as the Galaxy M23 5G with a capacity of 5,000 mAh and 25 W recharge, adopting a set of four rear cameras with a 108 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a depth lens. with 2 MP.

Samsung highlights the thin and light design, at 7.4 mm thick and 176 grams, in addition to the large RAM capacity (8 GB + 8 GB RAM Plus). The device comes with Android 12 under One UI 4.1, and will be updated to Android 15.

price and availability

Galaxy M23 5G arrives in Brazil in June, while Galaxy M53 5G can now be purchased (Image: Reproduction/Samsung)

The Galaxy M23 5G will be launched in Green, Blue and Copper colors with a suggested price of R$ 1,999 from May 25th. The model can be found with a promotional price of R$ 1,899 until June 12th.

The Galaxy M53 5G is now available in Blue, Green and Brown with a suggested price of R$ 3,499 and exclusive sale on the Samsung Online Store. The smartphone has a promotional price of R$ 2,699 until June 12.

Anyone who purchases the new Galaxy M53 between May 17th and June 12th will win a free Galaxy Buds Live headset.

Samsung Galaxy M23: technical sheet

Screen: 6.6 inches, TFT LCD, 120 Hz rate and Full HD resolution

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G with 5G

RAM memory: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB (expandable with micro SD card up to 1 TB)

Front camera: 8 MP

Rear cameras: 50 MP (main) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro)

Battery: 5,000mAh with 25W recharge

Operating System: Android 12 with One UI 4.1

Extras: headphone jack, side biometric reader

Samsung Galaxy M53: technical sheet