Glamor and political activism at the Cannes Film Festival – DW – 05/17/2022

Promoting glamour, while maintaining a political nature, has always been the ambition of the most important film festival in Europe, Cannes. With a war raging on the continent, however, this association gains potential for conflict. Artistic director Thierry Frémaux had already announced in advance that he would not receive any official delegation from Russia at the event’s 75th jubilee, although reserving the possibility of including Russian filmmakers in the program.

Kirill Serebrennikov was invited to the competitive show with Zhena Chaikovskogo (Tchaikovsky’s wife), for, as Frémaux argued, he received no state sponsorship. It is the third time that the Russian participates in the festival. He currently lives in Germany, after spending two years under house arrest in his country.

His film narrates an episode in the life of the famous composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), who, for fear of being exposed as a homosexual, married a young woman in love with him, dragging her with him into a tragedy.

Exception in the 75th edition of the festival: “Tchaikovsky’s wife”, by Russian Kirill Serebrennikov Photo: Kirill Serebrennikov/Hype Film, 2022

Few women, many veterans

Of the 21 productions in the official selection, only four were directed by women. On the other hand, several Palme d’Or veterans are in the running. Among them, the American old master David Cronenberg is awaited with suspense, whose crimes of the future (Crimes of the Future) is a mix of science fiction and horror. Starring Léa Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart, its plot takes place in a future where advanced technologies allow the modification of the human biological constitution.

Also laureates at Cannes are the Belgian duo of brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, the Swedish Ruben Östlund, the Japanese Kore-Eda Hirokazu and the Romanian Cristian Mungiu. South Korean director Park Chan-wook, who has also won the Jury Prize twice, is back in the running for the mystery thriller decision to leave (Decision to leave).

Who has been invited to Cannes five times but has always left empty-handed is the American James Grey. Starring Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins, their Armageddon team (Time of Armageddon) takes place around the time of Ronald Reagan’s election as president, in which the Trump family is also pulling strings.

Horror and show business

In this year’s edition of the festival there is no lack of scares and blood: the opening film, shown hors-concoursis already a zombie comedy, Coupez! (Cut!), by Michel Hazanavicius (director of The artist). Instead of this play on words uniting the world of cinema and horror, its title should be Z (comme Z)however the lyrics are currently associated with Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.

macabre is also Holy Spider (Holy Spider), with which the Iranian Ali Abbasi competes for the Palme d’Or: a man who calls himself “Spider Killer” considers it his sacred mission to kill the street prostitutes of the holy city of Mashhad.

Contributing to the Hollywood aura on the French coast, premieres such as Top Gun: Mavericksequel to the 1986 action success (in Brazil, indomitable aces), with Tom Cruise as the protagonist again, who should go to the Côte d’Azur.

Also eagerly awaited and out of competition is the biopic Elvis, directed by Australian Baz Luhrman. The young “King of Rock’n’Roll” is played by Austin Butler, with Tom Hanks in the role of his equally legendary manager, Dutchman Tom Parker.

“Star power” on the Croisette: Tom Cruise in the sequel to “Top Gun”, 36 years later Photo: Picturelux/IMAGO

Colonialism and its sequels

There’s no way not to register: with zero competitors in the competitive show, you can’t say that Africa is represented in Cannes. At least some filmmakers have addressed the themes of colonialism, migration and racism.

the drama Tori and Lokitaby the Dardenne Brothers, is about two young migrants from the African continent, played by Joely Mbundu and Pablo Schils. mother and sonby French artist Lèonor Serraille, follows the immigrant Rose and her two children, Ernest and Jean, from their arrival in Paris from Côte d’Ivoire in 1986 until 2010, showing how the family evolves together, but also threatens to fall apart.

Directed by Catalan video artist Albert Serra, pacification addresses the conflicts between the colonial institutions of France and the population of French Polynesia. the drama NMRby Christian Mungiu, also faces the problem of discrimination: in a village in Transylvania, Romania, racist prejudices come to the fore with the arrival of foreign workers, triggering a disturbing mixture of fears, frustrations, conflicts and passions.

For speaking out against the widespread exclusion of Russian professionals, filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa was expelled from the Ukrainian Film Academy Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/picture alliance

Russians excluded from Cannes

According to festival sources, the demand by the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture was that “no Russian speech should be heard on the Croisette”. The organization basically followed this guideline, barring not only official representatives but also Russian filmmakers, critics and journalists. The participation of Serebrennikov, who lives in Germany, is a minimal deviation from that position.

One of the victims of the Cannes decision was the renowned Russian film critic Andrei Plakhov, who nevertheless reacted with haughtiness: “Perhaps we really need to understand what it means to be a citizen of an aggressor country”, he declared in an open letter.

But not everyone in Ukraine endorses the zero-tolerance policy against everything Russian. “What is happening is terrible,” Sergei Loznitsa, possibly Ukraine’s most famous director, said in March about the widespread boycott of Russian films.

“But I appeal to everyone not to go into madness. We should not judge human beings by their passports, but by their actions”, he asked. This statement to the specialized magazine Variety cost Loznitsa the expulsion from the Ukrainian Film Academy, founded in 2017. His The natural history of destruction (The Natural History of Destruction) will be seen in Cannes in a parallel show.

Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius was murdered by Russian soldiers in Ukraine Photo: imago stock&people

War in Ukraine in focus

Also under the sign of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the exhibition of Mariupolis 2, by Mantas Kvedaravičius, the sequel to his documentary shot in 2014 in Ukraine. The Lithuanian filmmaker was murdered by the Russian army in April in the city of Mariupol. His fiancee, Hanna Bilobrova, who was with him at the time, managed to save the already filmed material.

Thanks also to the work of Kvedaravičius’ editor, Dounia Sichov, the result is a highly current and shocking testimony. According to those responsible for the festival, it was absolutely essential to show the film in Cannes, and it was included a posteriori in the program, with its premiere on May 19.

In the side show Un Certain Regard, another production is bound to cause controversy: completed before the war, Bachennya metelyka (Butterfly Vision), by Ukrainian Maksim Nakonechnyi, tells the “harsh surrealist story of a combatant, pilot Lilia, who after the experience of captivity desperately seeks to return to her normal life”.

According to the young director, “unfortunately it seems that my film was a premonition of war”. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Nakonechnyi has been at the front, with guns and camera: “This will result in a documentary”, he promises.

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17 to 28, 2022.