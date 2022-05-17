Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special Will Not Have a Major Team Member

For later this year, Marvel Studios has been preparing something unprecedented, a novelty that will make fans very anxious until its arrival: the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Specialon Disney Plus.

We still don’t have an official release date for the special, however, as we can speculate from the name of the production, it should be released in mid-December, around Christmas time, this being the Christmas production of the year.

And also little is known about the history of the special, including its runtime, but it will feature many of the characters from the films, in addition to a few surprises already mentioned by director and screenwriter James Gunn himself.

And responding to a tweet from a fan, who had unofficial art about the team’s Christmas special, the director commented that not all Guardians of the Galaxy characters will be attending this celebration.

Furthermore, in that same tweet, the director comments that the Christmas special takes place between the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

“The image above is not an official image, it is made by fans. Not all of these characters are in the Christmas special. It takes place between Thor 4 and Vol. 3.”

James Gunn went on to share news about the special and mentioned the fact that it will feature the expected classic songs as well as an original song.

“There will be a soundtrack, yes, including original music.”

He ends by saying that the special is part of the MCU canon, that it will be a TV special, not a feature, and that it contains new elements for the team:

“I can. It is a TV special (not a feature film) on Disney Plus. It’s part of the MCU canon and contains some important new elements in the Guardians’ story.”

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It’s also confirmed that the movie will take place AFTER in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich indicates that, to the sadness of many, Thor will not be with his ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast consisting of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the film you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!

Read ALL ABOUT Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3!