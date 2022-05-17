Hapvida shares are down 13.78%; worth to buy?

This Tuesday’s trading (17) started with a 13.78% drop in the shares of the health service operator Hapvida (HAPV3) – index registered at 10:41 am. The shares fell to R$ 6.76 after the company reported a net loss of R$ 182 million in the first quarter. The result contrasts with that of the first quarter of last year, when the company had a positive result of R$ 151.8 million.

Hapvida also announced that adjusted net income was R$78.1 million in the first three months of the year, a drop of 69.9% compared to the first quarter of last year. Another negative result was earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), of R$414 million, 11.3% lower than in the same period in 2021.

