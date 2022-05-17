Hapvida shares are down 13.78%; worth to buy?
This Tuesday’s trading (17) started with a 13.78% drop in the shares of the health service operator Hapvida (HAPV3) – index registered at 10:41 am. The shares fell to R$ 6.76 after the company reported a net loss of R$ 182 million in the first quarter. The result contrasts with that of the first quarter of last year, when the company had a positive result of R$ 151.8 million.
Hapvida also announced that adjusted net income was R$78.1 million in the first three months of the year, a drop of 69.9% compared to the first quarter of last year. Another negative result was earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), of R$414 million, 11.3% lower than in the same period in 2021.
Is it worth investing?
Check below, in the space dedicated to subscribers, what is the evaluation of the experts.
Were the results already expected?
The weak results were already expected by the market, but they came worse, according to an analysis by BTG.
“For comparison, this quarter’s margin was as bad as that of the second quarter of 2021, which was the company’s weakest. [até agora] since the beginning of the pandemic”, published the bank in a document for investors.
With stocks down, is it worth buying?
Yes, according to BTG, the purchase is still recommended, with a target price of R$12. XP also recommends purchase, in the hope that the merger with the Notre Dame Group will create synergies and reduce costs.