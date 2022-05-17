HB20 leads sales in May, but Crete surprises- Automais

The Hyundai HB20 is the best-selling car in May so far. The hatch surpassed the Fiat Strada in the first half of the month and took the lead, surpassing the pickup in about 300 cars, according to the Fenabrave ranking. However, these two models are always at the top of the rankings. Thus, the highlight is the Hyundai Creta, which took third place.

In April, for comparison, the SUV was in 11th place in the general ranking, with 4,255 units sold. In this half of the month of May, there were 3,613 license plates for the model, a result that placed it on the podium of the best sellers so far.

In this way, Creta surpassed even cheaper models, such as the Chevrolet Onix (fourth place) and Fiat Mobi (sixth place). Between these two cars was the Chevrolet Tracker, the fifth best-selling model in May in these first 17 days of the month.

Fiat Pulse out of the top 10

If Crete surprises positively, Fiat Pulse is a negative highlight of the month. In April, the model took the fifth position in the overall ranking, with 5,520 units, but the SUV has not been able to maintain the good pace in May, being the 15th place so far, with 2,014 units sold.

However, as there are still two weeks left until the end of the month, the Fiat model can still recover. And other cars can also change their position in the rankings until the end of May.

Check below which are the best-selling cars in May so far. The data are from Fenabrave.

1st- Hyundai HB20: 5,287 units

2nd- Fiat Strada: 4,906 units

3rd- Hyundai Crete: 3,613 units

4th- Chevrolet Onix: 3,362 units

5th- Chevrolet Tracker: 3,106 units

6th- Fiat Mobi: 3,102 units

7th- VW T-Cross: 3,040 units

8th- Chevrolet Onix Plus: 2,852 units

9th- Fiat Toro: 2,835 units

10th- Jeep Compass: 2,742

