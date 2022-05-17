High estrogen concentration impacts Covid severity, study suggests

A team of British scientists investigated the relationship between hormone replacement therapies and the use of the contraceptive pill with the severity of covid-19. In preliminary research, higher concentrations of the female sex hormone were linked with lower death rates from SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, but the compound has not been studied as a remedy against the infection.

Published in scientific journal Family Practicethe study that drew parallels between the hormone and the severity of covid-19 was developed by researchers at the University of Southampton and the University of Oxford, both located in the United Kingdom.

In cases of estrogen hormone replacement, women may have a lower risk of complications caused by covid-19 (Image: Nd3000/Envato Elements)

In general, women on hormone replacement therapy were less likely to die. However, “further work is needed, in larger cohorts, to examine the association of COCP (combined oral contraceptive pill) against covid-19 and to further investigate the hypothesis that estrogens may contribute a protective effect against severity. of covid-19”, say the authors of the study.

Despite the observational study and the preliminary result, researcher Christopher Wilcox, one of the authors of the article, explains that “this study supports the idea that estrogen may offer some protection against severe forms of covid-19”.

Difference between men and women with covid

In general, men tend to have more severe cases of covid-19 and, consequently, deaths are more frequent in this group. According to British researchers, the mortality of the disease in men is 1.7 times higher than in women.

Younger women or women with higher estrogen levels are even less likely to experience complications from the infection. It is possible that the answer to this difference lies in the concentration of estrogen in the body.

In the Oxford University study, the team analyzed data from a group of 1.8 million women over the age of 18 in England. Within this group, 5,400 cases of covid-19 were confirmed. According to the researchers, hormone replacement therapy was associated with a 78% reduction in all-cause mortality from Covid-19. But it was not possible to establish the same relationship with the contraceptive pill.

Recently, scientists from Sweden and Finland have also observed that estrogen levels in women may have some relationship to the severity of Covid-19. To be more precise, the group found that older women, after menopause, had lower levels of the hormone and were the ones who most faced severe cases of the coronavirus infection.

Is it worth taking estrogen?

Despite the evidence, it is still not clear to science why there is this difference between men and women in relation to covid-19. Several factors may be involved in the equation, but the British authors are betting that the answer may lie in the concentration of estrogen in the body.

However, it is important to remember that there are only observational data that confirm the hypothesis. In other words, no clinical studies have been developed from the use of estrogen as a possible medication or therapy against covid-19. In this sense, other factors may still have an impact and the presence of the hormone may just be a coincidence. Therefore, more studies are needed.

Source: Family Practice and EurekAlert!