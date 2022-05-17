The 24-year-old midfielder has not yet taken off at Alviverde and reinforces his day-to-day work to turn around

Of the reinforcements announced in 2022 by the palm treeswho looks the furthest in the best way is Eduard Atuesta. The Colombian midfielder has played 26 games for Verdão and only contributed with two assists. On social media, the crowd charges the 24-year-old player, who was featured in Major League Soccer, but suffers from adapting to Brazilian football.

In the victories against Juazeirense, for the Copa do Brasil, and against Red Bull Bragantino, Palmeiras shirt 20 came off the bench and played for a few minutes, when the team was ahead on the scoreboard. In an interview with the club’s official TV, Atuesta detailed his preparation to try to reach the level of the others.

In recent interviews, Abel himself admitted that Atuesta can earn more and the Colombian delivered that he didn’t feel so good in positions other than the ones he played for Los Angeles FC. “I’m working hard, giving my 100%. I had to play in different positions, difficult games”, sock started.

“I just have to try to do what the team needs, often you won’t be able to attack as much or have the ball for a long time in the game. Often you have to help the team when you have to defend, you have to help control an important player of the rival team. I have to keep giving my 100% and always try to do what the team needs”added Atuesta, who should start this Wednesday (18) against Emelec for Libertadores.

At the beginning of 2021, President Leila Pereira paid about US$ 3.7 million (R$ 20.7 million at the time) for Palmeiras to reinforce themselves with Atuesta, typical “shirt 8” in Abel’s view. The Colombian signed a contract until December 2026.