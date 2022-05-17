Ibovespa advances for the 5th consecutive session with external optimism and the dollar closes below R$5

The Brazilian stock exchange hit the fifth consecutive high this Tuesday (17), without the support of some blue chips linked to commodities but following the main US indices.

The market operated with a little more optimism on news that Covid-19 cases in China had declined, leading to a possible relaxation of restrictions in the country. The US economy indicators – industrial and retail production – performed in line with expectations.

The Ibovespa rose 0.51%, to 108,789 points, after oscillating between 108,244 and 109,773 points. The financial volume was R$ 32.3 billion.

The shares of Locaweb (LWSA3) and Cogna (COGN3) were the positive highlights, rising, respectively, 11.15% and 5.86%, followed by shares of Ultrapar (UGPA3), with gains of 5.10%. Locaweb’s shares reversed the strong fall of the previous session and followed the movement of tech companies abroad.

The shares of Hapvida (HAPV3) and Magazine Luiza (EMBR3) were the negative highlights of the session, retreating, respectively, 16.84% and 11.46%, followed by the shares of IRB (IRBR3), with losses of 7.89% . The downward movement of the last two came after both released results in the first quarter of 2022.

The dollar fell for the fourth consecutive session, echoing optimism with emerging countries, with news that cases of Covid-19 in China have decreased, leading to a possible easing of restrictions in the country. The American currency retreated 2.15%, to R$4.942 after oscillating between R$4.927 and R$5.102.

At the aftermarket, at 5:10 pm, futures interest rates are stable on the short end and rise on the longer ends. DIF23, 0.00 pp, 13.35%; DIF25, -0.08 pp, at 12.42%; DIF27, +0.08 pp, at 12.19%; DIF29, +0.25 pp, at 12.25%.

On Wall Street, stocks accelerated rallies after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell spoke in an interview with Wall Street Journal. He said, among other things, that the Federal Reserve remains committed to controlling inflation and that it may have been wrong not to anticipate the rate hike.

With that, the S&P 500 is coming off a six-week losing streak – the longest since 2011. The Dow Jones, meanwhile, has fallen for seven straight weeks, marking its biggest weekly drop since 2001.

The Dow Jones index rose 1.34% to 32,655 points. The S&P 500 rose 2.02% to 4,088 points, while the Nasdaq rose 2.76% to 11,984 points.

