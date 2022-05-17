Ifix closes session with gains of 0.29%; FII PVBI11 rises 2.4% and is high highlight

The IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – closed the session this Tuesday (17th) with a rise of 0.29%, at 2,776 points. In the previous session, the index closed down 0.12%. The VBI Prime Properties fund (PVBI11) was the highlight of the list of the highest increases of the day, with an increase of 2.4%. Check out the rest of today’s highlights throughout the FIIs Center.

The FII Cidade Jardim Continental Tower (CJCT11) received a new proposal for the sale of sets of the building that bears the same name as the fund, located in Butantã, in São Paulo (SP).

In December 2021, portfolio management received an offer of R$ 57 million for seven units that together totaled almost 7 thousand square meters of gross leasable area (GLA).

Now, the fund received an unsolicited proposal for the sale of sets 21, 22, 31, 32, 41, 42 and 71, which are part of Tower 3 of the Continental Tower, which is in a region considered prime for the corporate slab segment.

According to a statement to the market, the interested party offered R$ 68 million for the spaces, which add up to a GLA of 6.9 thousand. The amount would be paid in two installments, 30% of the amount upon signature of the deed and the remaining balance five months later.

According to the offer, the transaction must be concluded within a period of up to 60 days and is subject to the conditions set out in real estate purchase and sale transactions.

FII Cidade Jardim Continental Tower promised to take the necessary measures to forward the proposal, which will be analyzed at an extraordinary general meeting (AGE) of shareholders.

Biggest highs of this Tuesday (17)

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) PVBI11 VBI Prime Properties Corporate Slabs 2.4 VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs 2.33 BLMR11 Bluemacaw Renda+ FOF Titles and Val. furniture 2.2 XPSF11 XP Selection Others 2.13 RCRB11 Rio Bravo Corporate Income Corporate Slabs 2.12

Biggest casualties of this Tuesday (17):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) VTLT11 Votorantim Logistica Logistics -1.59 RVBI11 VBI Reits Titles and Val. furniture -1.27 XPCI11 XP Real Estate Credit Others -1.2 BTRA11 BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas agro -1.16 FCFL11 Campos Faria Lima Others -0.93

Source: B3

BTG Pactual Logística (BTLG11) formalizes the sale of two properties to Mogno Logística (MGLG11)

The BTG Pactual Logística fund announced to the market, this Monday (16), the formalization of the sale of the Magna Vinhedo and Ceratti Vinhedo properties for R$ 110 million.

The spaces were negotiated with Mogno Logística (MGLG11), which initially also acquired Itambé São Paulo and Supermarket Rio de Janeiro.

In March, however, an amendment included in the contract between the portfolios determined the return of Supermarket Rio de Janeiro. The funds did not explain the decision.

In the statement on Monday (16), BTG Pactual Logística highlighted that the dissolution of the property is in the process of being finalized and, as soon as it is concluded, it will be informed to the market.

In the formalization of the sale of Magna Vinhedo and Ceratti Vinhedo, the fund received R$ 45 million of the R$ 110 million foreseen in the negotiation.

today’s dividends

Check out which are the 12 real estate funds that distribute income this Tuesday (17):

ticker Bottom Performance IRIM11 Iridium Cri BRL 1.51 IRDM11 Iridium Receivables BRL 1.26 RBRY11 RBR High Yield BRL 1.25 IBCR11 CRI Brei BRL 1.22 RBRR11 RBR High Grade BRL 1.20 BLUR11 Blue Receivables BRL 1.03 HGIC11 HGI Real Estate Credits BRL 0.99 [ativo=RBRY13] RBR High Yield BRL 0.96 CXAG11 Branches box BRL 0.75 MGFF11 Mahogany BRL 0.65 [ativo=RBRY14] RBR High Yield BRL 0.60 CPFF11 Flagship FoF BRL 0.60 RBRF11 RBR Alpha BRL 0.60 [ativo=IRIM13] Iridium Cri BRL 0.56 IBFF11 Full FoF Brei BRL 0.50 [ativo=IRIM14] Iridium Cri BRL 0.25 [ativo=RBRY15] RBR High Yield BRL 0.04

Source: InfoMoney

Note: Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for the funds.

Giro Imobiliário: Clube FII raises BRL 10 million and promises to expand platform features

Clube FII, a platform for information on real estate funds, announced the raising of approximately R$10 million. The financial contribution was led by investment vehicles from the Solum and ENE Empreendimentos groups – from entrepreneurs Felipe Guinle and Eduardo Marinho Christoph.

The platform, which already has almost 300 thousand users, is a partner of InfoMoney in the production of League of FIIs, a program that airs every Tuesday at 7pm on Youtube. Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, is one of the presenters of the attraction.

With the funds raised, the platform expects to double the current structure and then start the new expansion plan with the offer of new functionalities and services – including education.

There will also be, according to those responsible, investment in the areas of marketing and sales which, as of the second half of the year, will be aimed at expanding the FII Club’s investor community.

“We have the largest community of investors in FII within our platform and a proximity to our user that is very rich”, says Rodrigo Cardoso de Castro, founder and CEO of Clube FII, as well as a great enthusiast of the sector with 100% of the equity. invested in FIIs.

“We closely follow the transformation of the capital market and we understand that Clube FII has played a fundamental role in educating investors to diversify their investments”, says Rodrigo Fiszman, CEO of Grupo Solum. “We are convinced that the demand for platform services tends to grow even more in the coming years”, he concludes.

