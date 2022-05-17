Igor Vinicius equals Muller’s unbeaten streak in São Paulo | Sao Paulo

Igor Vinicius is undefeated for 34 games at Morumbi, stage of this Thursday’s duel, at 9:30 pm, against Jorge Wilstermann, from Bolivia, in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana. The right-back equals the streak conquered by Muller, one of the greatest strikers in the club’s history.

In the case of Igor Vinicius, there are 25 wins and nine draws. The last defeat of São Paulo at Morumbi with Igor Vinicius on the field took place in July 2020, in the elimination to Mirassol (3-2), for the quarterfinals of the Paulista Championship.

It is the third greatest individual unbeaten record in Morumbi’s history. Only Pedro Rocha (37) and Jorge Wagner (36) surpass the side and Muller.

1 of 2 Igor Vinicius has a great unbeaten record playing for Morumbi — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Igor Vinicius has a great unbeaten record playing for Morumbi — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

– I see this is one of the great moments I’ve been having with the São Paulo shirt. I always push myself to improve every day and I see that my effort is making a difference and yielding good results – said the right-back.

Against Jorge Wilstermann, for the fifth round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage, Igor Vinicius can return to the team, due to the relay promoted by Rogério Ceni, who should save pieces in the continental tournament.

Igor Vinícius celebrates a good game for São Paulo and says: “I live well with criticism and praise”

The last impression left by Igor Vinicius was extremely positive. Against Juventude, the winger scored a goal and assisted in the 2-0 victory, which earned him a spot in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

– I was able to play very well against Juventude and, seeing this great sequence that I have at Morumbi, gives me even more motivation to continue in this evolution – he declared.

São Paulo is close to securing a spot in the knockout stage of the Copa Sudamericana. A draw between Everton x Ayacucho, on Wednesday, ensures Tricolor in the next stage of the tournament, even before the ball rolls for the game with Jorge Wilstermann.

