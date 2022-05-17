In crisis, Netflix lays off 150 employees

Aiming to cut costs, Netflix laid off about 150 employees, which represents 2% of the company’s global workforce. According to Variety, the layoffs affected several departments and most of the dismissed professionals are from the United States. This ties in with the devaluation that the streaming service’s stock is experiencing, with subscriber growth slowing amid increased competition.

continues after advertising

“How do we explain [ao relatar os ganhos do primeiro trimestre]our slowdown in revenue growth means that we are also having to slow our cost growth as a company,” a Netflix representative said in an emailed statement.

The announcement also emphasizes that the layoffs have nothing to do with the work performed by employees. “Unfortunately, we are laying off about 150 employees today, most of them from the US. These changes are driven primarily by business needs rather than individual performance, which makes them especially difficult as none of us want to say goodbye to these great colleagues. We are working hard to support them through this very difficult transition.”

continues after advertising

Netflix shareholders say they are cheated and sue the company; know the reason

Netflix is ​​facing a lawsuit brought by shareholders who accuse the company of having deceived the market with regard to its ability to increase its number of subscribers. According to Reuters, the British news agency, those responsible for the lawsuit that is running in the Court of San Francisco, California, are seeking compensation for the recent drops in the service’s share prices.

Netflix shares are down 20% in January after reporting weak subscriber growth. In April, they were down more than 35% on April 20, closing at $226.19, after the company said it lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter, falling well short of its forecast of gaining 2.5 million subscriptions. . Its shares were trading at $199.87 at noon on Wednesday (3).

continues after advertising

The lawsuit accuses the streaming giant and its top executives of failing to disclose that its growth was slowing amid increased competition and that it was losing subscribers on a net basis.

The company attributed the quarterly decline to inflation, competition from other platforms in the same segment and the suspension of service in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, which cost Netflix 700,000 customers.

The suit names Netflix co-chief executives Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos and chief financial officer Spencer Neumann. He seeks compensation for investors who traded in the company’s shares between October 19, 2021 and April 19, 2022.