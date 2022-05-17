NewsWorld

Indian couple sues son for not having grandchildren

A couple in India are suing their son and daughter-in-law for not having given them a grandchild after 6 years of marriage.

Sadhana and Sanjeev Prasad, who live in Haridwar, a town in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, filed a petition this month seeking 50 million Indian rupees (about $643,000) in damages for his 35-year-old son and 31-year-old wife.

In the petition, the couple claims they spent around 20 million Indian rupees (approximately $257,000) raising their only child.

They raised him, educated him and empowered himmade him a pilot, which is expensive,” the couple’s legal representative, Arvind Srivastava, said on Monday.

“They see people in the neighborhood playing with their grandchildren and feel like they should have one too.”

“They said they didn’t marry their son and daughter-in-law so they could live alone… So they said next year or give us a grandchild or compensation”.

The CNN report was unable to contact the couple’s son and daughter-in-law, and it was unclear whether they have secure legal representation. A procedural hearing for the case is scheduled for this Tuesday (17).

According to the petition, the Prasads also bought a car for their son and daughter-in-law, and paid for their honeymoon.

The lawsuit primarily targets the son and daughter-in-law, but also lists grievances against the wife’s family.

While this type of process is rare, the topic of family obligation has long been controversial in India, where carrying forward the family line and caring for aging parents and in-laws is generally seen as a duty.

