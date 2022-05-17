IRB (IRBR3) had a challenging quarter due to Covid and weather effects

The CEO of reinsurer IRB (IRBR3), Raphael de Carvalho, said this Tuesday (17th) that the company’s results in the 1st quarter reflected a “especially challenging period due to the climatic effects that affected rural performance and the (new wave of da) Covid-19, which affected the life segment”.

The statements took place during an earnings conference call to comment on the balance sheet from January to March, when IRB recorded a profit 58.4% higher in the annual comparison. The results benefited from a non-recurring effect, referring to two gains from lawsuits, in January and March.

After the balance sheet, IRB shares rose by 3% at the opening of the business, but turned to a fall of 5.64%, around 12 pm, quoted at R$ 2.51, with a balance evaluated as negative by analysts, for account of the poor recurring operating results.

The vice president of technical and operations at IRB (IRBR3), Wilson Toneto, highlighted, within the dynamics of rural insurance, that the worst drought in the last 90 years in Paraná and the worst drought in the last 70 years in Rio Grande do South. as examples items that impacted the company’s segment.

However, according to Toneto, the risks are distributed throughout the national territory and also outside it, with the geographic diversity of the IRB. According to the vice president, the company has protection for this business portfolio.

“This quarter, the company has robust reserves that, in our view, are more than enough to cover the estimated losses in the portfolio,” he said.

Brazil represents 62% of the company’s premiums, a share 8 pp higher than in the same period of the previous year. The contract renewal rate was 86%.

Covid

Regarding the effects of Covid-19, Toneto said that the pandemic was a major highlight in almost all world reinsurers in 1Q22 and “its effects continue on the industry and IRB is no different”.

In the two years of the pandemic (from March 2020 to March 2022), the IRB recorded a BRL 232 million impact on results (in retained claims), especially in the life portfolio.

Since 2021, the company has started to provide coverage for the pandemic. And these coverages will bring additional income to the IRB in the coming quarters, he added.

local businesses

The CEO of IRB, Raphael de Carvalho, also told investors that the company wants to explore more business in Brazil, where the company says it sees greater competitive advantages.

To this end, management will pay “full attention to administrative expenses” (expecting expenses to fluctuate below inflation, helping IRB to gain scale), in addition to the opportunity to improve new business contracts and adjust conditions and prices of according to risk, which will continue to guide the policy of growing with profitability.

With the growth of interest in the country and the IRB operation, the company expects that this will bring positive effects in the coming quarters.

The CEO also cited that the company has hired financial advisors to help IRB “evaluate capital optimization options, a commitment from management” to pursue all market opportunities.

IRB: analysts point to a negative result

In a report, Citi highlighted that the profit benefited from specific events related to lawsuits, in the amount of R$ 150 million, but that, on the operational side, the numbers remain in the red.

Citi reinforced that underwriting results (after SG&A and taxes) reached a loss of R$214 million – an improvement over previous quarters, but still negative. The loss ratio reached 80% in the quarter, negatively impacted by the rural segment.

“While coming in better than our forecast (CitiE 90%), we note that IRB’s sustainable loss ratio will still be determined when the portfolio is fully released from discontinued operations,” Citi wrote.

“If current levels prove resilient, we would see even more downside to our numbers – as our model implies a 67% long-term loss rate,” he added.

Finally, Citi points out that earnings, favored by extraordinary events, should not improve investor sentiment regarding its recovery.

“The company’s operating numbers continue to point to weak profitability, and this should drag on for a few quarters yet,” he concluded, indicating a Sell recommendation, with a target price of R$3.

weak subscription

Like Citi, Credit Suisse pointed out that the IRB posted weak quarterly results, reinforcing the negative bias for the papers.

Credit highlighted that, despite the profit, there was a loss in recurring results (-R$54 million versus -R$26 million estimated by CS), together with operating cash burn of -R$288 million, resulting in another quarter of capital sufficiency reduction, now at 105% vs. 106% in 4Q21.

“The results showed again negative underwriting results of -R$96 million, of which -R$113 million in Brazil, reflecting a decrease of 23p.p. by the deterioration of the loss ratio to 91%, in addition to greater complaints related to losses in the soybean crop in the south and center-south region of the state of Mato Grosso do Sul”, he added.

In addition, Credit reinforced that IRB shareholders approved at the last EGM (May 10) relevant amendments to the bylaws, allowing up to R$ 1.2 billion in capital increase, “suggesting a potential follow-onissuance of convertible bonds or subscription of bonds”, on account of a tighter sufficiency.

Credit’s recommendation is underperform (performance below the market average), with a target price of R$ 3.35.

