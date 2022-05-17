Is it the end of the line for the retailer? – Money Times

THE Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) delivered results above market expectations in the first quarter of 2022, mainly driven by the marketplaceassess the analysts.

However, the performance of physical stores is still under pressure.

The retailer reported a net loss of BRL 161 million between January and March of this year, reversing the net profit of R$ 258 million in the same period last year.

Magalu has been suffering from the worsening economy, caused by the rise in interest rates. “It is not news that retail has been going through a complicated moment”, say Iago Souza and Laura Zioli, analysts at Genial.

Since its peak, the company’s stock has melted more than 80%. After the release of the balance sheet, in the trading session of this Tuesday (17), the share plummeted another 9.44%, quoted at R$ 4.03.

For the next quarters, analysts expect a still challenging scenario in relation to Magazine Luiza’s sales, but a greater control of expenses.

Despite the pressured quarter, Genial’s analysts maintained the recommendation of purchase for the retailer’s shares. However, the 2022 price target has been reduced to BRL 6 — against BRL 8.

already the active investments maintained a neutral indication for the company, with a target price of R$ 9.70.

Magazine Luiza in 1Q22

In Souza e Zioli’s analysis, the company surprised positively in the evolution of the operating margin in the quarter. On the other hand, despite the Net Revenue of R$ 8.7 billion, a higher financial expense caused the company’s profit to be 23% lower than estimated.

On the sales side, in total, including the marketplaceMagazine Luiza reached R$ 14 billion, an increase of 13.2%.

The company’s strong point was sales in the e-commercewhich increased 16.2% and reached R$ 10.2 billion.

According to Ativa’s analysts, the marketplace of the company grew more than the Free market and the 3P of American in the quarter.

Pointed out as a problem, sales of the physical stores channel reached R$ 3.9 billion and were 6% higher than those registered in the same quarter last year. Physical sales had SSS (same store sales) retraction, reflecting the unfavorable moment for core products.

Analysts highlight the EBITDA margin of the company, which was 5%, above projections. “The stability was the result of the marketing and logistics optimization initiatives, in addition to the reduction of fixed expenses”, affirm the specialists of Ativa.

Magazine Luiza’s net margin, however, was below expectations with the increase in financial expenses.

