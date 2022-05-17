Is it time to buy the stock after a 58% rise in profits and a 7.9% drop in the stock? – Money Times

The actions of IRB (IRBR3) collapsed 7.89% and closed the trading session quoted at R$ 2.45. Therefore, the papers had the third biggest drop of the Ibovespa (IBOV) this Tuesday (17).

According to the analyst Land Investments, Regis Chinchillatoday’s drop happens after the company released its financial results the day before.

“Even after the net profit jumped 58.4%the company had a negative balance sheet with recurring results showing another net loss along with an operating cash burn of R$288 million, resulting in another quarter of reduced capital sufficiency”, says the analyst.

Earlier, the president of the IRB, Raphael de Carvalho, highlighted that the increase in the reinsurer’s profit in the first quarter took place in a challenging period, with negative impacts on rural and life reinsurance.

Chinchilla also comments that the company said that most of IRB’s claims came from contracts for the 2020 and 2021 harvests, that is, after the company’s restructuring began.

About investing in the stock, the analyst recommends that the investor don’t buy the assetprecisely due to the company’s financial problems.

For Pedro Galdi, from Mirae Asset, the past still weighs on the company. “THE current balance sheet has not yet convinced investors“, says the expert.

As IRB collapses, Locaweb shoots

The actions of Locaweb (LWSA3) had the highest increase in Ibovespa this tuesday. The shares jumped 11.15% and closed at R$ 5.88.

According to the analyst Earththe paper follows the rise in the shares of technology companies abroad, such as Nasdaqwhich rose almost 3%.

“In the accumulated result for this year, the action of Locaweb has a 55% devaluation, so the recommendation for the asset is neutral”, explains Chinchilla.

See the biggest hikes of the day:

Company ticker Variation Locaweb LWSA3 +11.15% congna COGN3 +5.86% Ecorodovias ECOR3 +5.10% over par UGPA3 +4.73% Minerva BEEF3 +4.67%

See the biggest drops of the day:

Company ticker Variation hapvida HAPV3 −16.84% Magazine Luiza MGLU3 −11.46% IRB IRBR3 −7.89% American AMER3 −2.70% PetroRio PRIOR3 −2.00%

See the most traded stocks of the day: