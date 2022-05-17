JetBlue makes aggressive new cash offer to buy Spirit

The American airline JetBlue has not given up on buying Spirit and is now offering cash.

The company founded by Brazilian David Neeleman is betting that Spirit shareholders will accept the new offer in cash, demonstrating JetBlue’s purchasing power. About 15 days ago, Spirit rejected JetBlue’s offer and chose to follow through with an offer from Frontier, which was lower in financial terms but would bring more synergies.

The reason for choosing the first agreement was that Spirit and Frontier are very similar, with the two main ultra low cost from the US, which are ultra-low-cost airlines, known for saving as much as possible and providing a little less comfort (they are the companies that have the smallest space between seats in the American market, on average).

On the other hand, JetBlue, despite being low cost, has a more expensive business model, in addition to operating different aircraft, such as Embraer’s E190/E195 and Airbus’ A220. This could bring more complexity if it signed the deal with Spirit, which operates purely with jets of the A320 family (the same model as Frontier).





Now, in an official proposal sent to Spirit and submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the SEC, JetBlue is making an offer of $30 per share of Spirit, up to $33 per share in future trading. With this maximum price proposed today, the transaction would be in the region of $3.6 billion.

The value is roughly half of what Frontier offered, which is $6.6 billion, but the difference is that this includes cash plus stock exchange, whereas JetBlue’s is purely cash, which would be available immediately to Spirit.

On June 10th, Spirit’s board will vote on Frontier’s proposal, and is also expected to signal on JetBlue’s new proposal.



